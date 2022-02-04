The race to be Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 is one of six contested Angelina County races in the March 1 Republican primary, with incumbent Billy Ball being challenged by Robert Marshall.
Because no Democrats filed for the position, the winner of this election will win the November general election by default.
Early voting for the primary election begins Feb. 14.
Justices of the peace typically handle both criminal and civil cases.
On the criminal end, justices preside over Class C misdemeanor cases that involve: traffic, alcohol and tobacco, hunting and fishing, littering and other “fine-only offenses.” People holding the position also manage warrants and Capias Pro fines, bond hearings, emergency protective orders, mental health assessments, and set bonds and bond conditions and more.
On the civil end, justices preside over cases dealing with debt claims, small claims, evictions, repair and remedy, writs of possession, reentry, restoration, execution and retrievals.
A JP also can hold administrative hearings regarding: handgun denials or suspensions, driver’s license suspension, dangerous dogs, dispositions of stolen property, occupational license, tow hearings, environmental hearings and more.
The justice also is charged with holding death inquests and managing truancy matters.
Each candidate was given the same questions and could use 300 words to answer them. They also were both offered an opportunity to participate in a video interview to delve further into the issues related to the position. Ball was the only candidate in this race to schedule an interview.
Q. Tell us about yourself.
A. Ball: I began my public service career with the Dallas Police Department as a patrol officer upon my return from Vietnam where I served with the U.S. Navy. I was later promoted to Narcotic Investigator and assigned to a special Federal Drug Task Force working drug investigative assignments throughout multi-states. I am the proud recipient of the Certificate for Meritorious Conduct for Bravery from the Dallas Police Department.
In 1974 I began my career with the U.S. Forest Service as the first Special Agent in Texas. I retired as Regional Supervisory Special Agent responsible for the supervision of approximately 80 law enforcement personnel plus administrative staff and a $5 million-plus budget.
Since I began my service as Justice of the Peace for Angelina County, I have presided over approximately 8,000 civil cases, 5,400 eviction cases, issued over 20,400 felony and misdemeanor warrants, magistrated 15,000 arrestees, and conducted over 1,600 death inquests through 2021.
A. Marshall: My name is Robert Kyle Marshall, I currently work at CHI St. Luke’s, I have been assisting with the fight against COVID-19 for the past two years and donated plasma to create a vaccine for those who are at high risk from the virus.
I am a constitutional conservative, I graduated from Angelina College with an Associate In Applied Science Paralegal Degree in 2014. I received two Dean’s List awards, participated in Rotaract food drives, interned at the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office and received high marks for ethics. I also worked for a special prosecutor for Nacogdoches and Shelby counties.
Q. Why did you choose to run for this position?
A. Ball: I have been in public service throughout my adult life and believe in giving back to my community. I believe in the dignity of the Justice Court and remain committed to all citizens of Angelina County and wish to continue that commitment through the ethical, equitable exercise of judicial powers. I once read and concur, the qualities to look for in a judge are: A strong desire to be objective and fair, the courage to uphold the law and end injustice, compassion, and the knowledge of human frailties. I believe I have made a difference.
A. Marshall: I am running for Justice of the Peace Precinct One because of the rise in crime in Angelina County. The rise of violent crimes and recidivism rates, in particular, are deeply concerning to me and I think we can do better.
Q. What issues do you intend to address while in office?
A. Ball: Bail bond reform, one of the most important issues we must address this coming year, is a complicated, complex issue the effects of which are widespread. I, along with three other justices, two district judges, and two county court at law judges are responsible for establishing bonds.
A. Marshall: I am an advocate for bond reform, especially involving violent crimes, repeat offenders, absconders, flight risks and threats to first responders and the community. With the influx of people into our community from the big cities, other states and undocumented immigrants it is necessary to have background checks in place for judges as well. I am asking for your vote to be your Justice of the Peace for Precinct One. Thank you for your time and consideration.
