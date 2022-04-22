Depending on where they live, East Texans will have the chance to vote in multiple elections over the next couple of weeks.
We believe it’s imperative that all Angelina County residents exercise their right to vote. The winners of municipal elections have the greatest impact on the lives of everyday citizens — they are the ones who dictate the local laws, policies and budgets that affect us the most.
Early voting for the May 7 municipal election runs from April 25-29 and then May 2-3.
Contested municipal races are:
■ Lufkin City Council Ward 1: incumbent Guessippina Bonner and Lynn Hargrow.
■ Lufkin City Council Ward 3: Brent Watkins and Roshin Rowjee.
Early voters in the city election can cast their ballots at the Parks & Recreation Center, 516 Montrose St. On election day, the countywide polling locations system will enable voters to cast their ballot at any polling site in the county except in the Lufkin school board race.
■ Lufkin ISD at-large positions: incumbent Joe Ceasar, incumbent Allyson Langston and Delphina Hadnot Maxie.Voting for this election is only taking place at the LISD Administration Building. Early voting will be from April 25-29 and then May 2-3.
Because the school district is not going under the “county umbrella,” it is allowed to have its own election, Superintendent Lynn Torres said earlier this year.
Other contested elections in Angelina County include city council seats in Diboll and Zavalla; and school board positions in Diboll, Hudson and Huntington.
■ Diboll City Council at-large Place 6: incumbent Charles Moses Jr. and Ray Williams Jr.
■ Diboll ISD has four running for two at-large positions: incumbent Jay Wyatt, incumbent Laura Cooper, Brad Lawrence and Justin Barkley. Diboll ISD appointed Lamona Coleman to fill the vacancy created when board member Andrea Swor resigned. Since there is more than a year left in that term, a special election is set along with the regular election. Swor filed for the unexpired two-year term. Nathaniel Thompson also is seeking this seat.
■ Hudson ISD Position 3: incumbent Charles Willson and Rusty Pitts.
■ Huntington ISD Position 2: Jacob Sapp and Michael Ross.
■ Zavalla mayor: incumbent Carlos Guzman and Denita Ross.
In addition, there are two constitutional amendments on the municipal election ballot. They are:
Proposition 1: Proposing a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
Essentially, this proposed amendment would lower property taxes for elderly or disabled Texans by reducing taxes paid to public schools.
Proposition 2: Proposing a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes.
This proposed amendment raises the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.
And then on May 24, Texas will hold its runoff elections to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. The runoffs are between the candidates who came in first and second if no candidate received more than 50% of the vote on March 1.
There’s one contested Republican runoff in Angelina County, the race for Precinct 4 Commissioner between Kenneth Jeffrey and Melvin Linton Jr.
Statewide, there are four Democratic runoff races:
Attorney general: Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski;
Lieutenant governor: Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier;
Land commissioner: Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez;
Comptroller: Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega.
And three Republican runoffs:
Attorney general: George P. Bush and Ken Paxton;
Land commissioner: Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley;
Railroad commissioner: Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner.
Voters who didn’t cast a ballot in the March primary can vote in either party’s runoff. East Texans who did vote in a party primary can vote only in that same party’s runoff. Early voting runs from May 16-20.
For more information on voting in Texas, visit votetexas.gov.
Voting is a right and privilege, but it is also a responsibility. We hope you take it seriously.
