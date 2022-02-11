The Precinct 4 commissioner’s race is one of six contested races in Angelina County in the March 1 Republican primary.
With no incumbent, Kenneth Jeffrey, Melvin Linton Jr. and Blake Thornton are each vying for a seat on the court. Because there are no Democratic contenders, this race will be determined in the primary election.
Early voting for the primaries begins Monday.
Commissioners are the legislative and executive branch of county government. They set policy, appoint members to regional boards, manage county operations and set property taxes and the budget.
Until the adoption of the unit-road system, they also were directly over the maintenance and construction of county roads. However, since the adoption of the system, there has been some debate about what the role of commissioners is and what their salary should be.
Candidates were given 500 words to answer the following three questions. They also were interviewed on video to answer several additional questions.
Q. Tell us about yourself.
A. Jeffrey: I attended Lufkin and Huntington schools, graduating from LHS. While still in school I went to work for my dad at Jeffrey Dental Laboratory. It turned into a 46-year successful career for me. I have been a member of First Christian Church for over 40 years, serving on numerous committees. I am also a Mason, a member of Lufkin Lodge 669. I volunteered as a Reserve Sheriff Deputy for 5 years and served on the Crime Stoppers Board for 13 years. I served as president of the CISC board for 2 years and on the LHS Alumni Association board for several years. I have been an active member of the Lufkin Host Lions Club for over 35 years. I am also a Realtor, helping my wife, Liz who is a Realtor. Liz and I have been married for 23 years and have lived in Precinct 4 the entire time. We have 4 happily married daughters and 7 grandchildren.
A. Linton: My name is Melvin Linton, Jr. and I am the second generation to live in Angelina County Precinct 4. My grandbabies make the 4th generation.
I’ve been a general contractor for 26 years, and I own Melvin Linton Homes and 2016 MRB Investments.
I’ve employed hundreds of people and run a $5 million budget through my companies. I’m experienced in personnel issues, benefits, and I handle contracts on a daily basis.
I am a business person and I have to be financially sound; my employees not only have to be trained, they have to do their jobs well and professionally, and with little to no waste in time or material.
I absolutely believe that experience matters — especially as a county commissioner.
A. Thornton: I was raised in the Huntington area and graduated from Huntington ISD in 1991. I attended Angelina College then transferred to Stephen F. Austin and received my bachelors in 1995, then my masters in 2009. Professionally I taught vocational agriculture at Huntington for three years and later for 7 years at Apple Springs ISD. I worked for Huntington State Bank and Regions bank as a lender for a total of 7 years from 1998 -2005. Currently I have served as Principal at Diboll Correctional Center for over 9 years, the last four of which combined my duties as supervisor also at the Oliver J. Bell unit. I am married with a blended family of 4 kids with 3 grandchildren. My wife and I both have lived in and around Angelina County most of our adult lives and actively supported the local community through organizations such as Blue Ribbon 4-H, Hudson FFA and as a volunteer for Junior Achievement at Lufkin Middle School. We are active members at Dunn Chapel Church of Christ in Hudson.
Q. Why did you choose to run for this position?
A. Jeffrey: I made a decision last year to sell my interest in my business and find a new way to serve the community. It became obvious to me that I had to run for the county commissioner job against the then incumbent commissioner. My business ethics and involvement in the community gives me the experience needed to serve Angelina County.
A. Linton: I decided to run because I wasn’t happy about the way things were going. I think we need more accountability and transparency in the way the county operates. I don’t believe the county is getting the best use of the taxpayers’ money.
Some people believe that all the commissioners do is the roads and bridges. However, one of the main jobs of the commissioner’s court is to adopt the county’s budget and tax rate. That money comes from me and every citizen of this county.
I believe our money can be used better with a lot less waste.
A. Thornton: I felt the role of County Commissioner for Precinct 4 would allow me to use the sum of my education, training, experience and leadership style blended with a common sense approach to benefit the voters of my precinct and all of Angelina County. I see the foundational role of commissioner as being one which builds relationships within the very diversified communities of Precinct 4. so their needs can be understood and that the services they receive for their tax dollars are aligned and equitable. I believe my experience working with diversified communities assisting with finding solutions to sometimes complex problems, understanding how to work within systems of government, and how to be a resourceful, productive team player while retaining the qualities of a servant leader make me the best candidate.
Q. What is the biggest issue facing Angelina County? And how do you propose to fix it?
A. Jeffrey: It is difficult to choose just one, but operating the county government while keeping the property tax rate as low as possible is always a challenge. The inflation rate is rising and almost everything is getting more expensive. County roads are deteriorating and more resources are needed to maintain them. As a commissioner, long range planning for the county is a goal of mine. So I am asking for your vote on March 1.
As commissioners we need to be fiscally responsible for the tax payers money. We need to work closely with the economic development board to attract new businesses to the county. Long term, growing our tax base is a must. Encouraging all departments to be aggressive in applying for grants is also important.
A. Linton: If I had to say just one, and I think there are several, it would be the hundreds of miles of poor roads.
I believe in the concept of the unit-road system. I believe it will work, but it will only be as good as the people running it.
We have an engineer in place but we need to work with him on some of the budget problems, and we need to utilize the equipment and people more efficiently.
We need to eliminate waste and inefficiency.
The unit-road system is supposed to prioritize problems and solve them based on the condition of the problem — not where the problem is or who the problem affects.
I do not have a “formal education.” All my knowledge and experience has come from doing the job — making mistakes and learning from them, and improving. A college education is a good thing, but the job requirements of county commissioner aren’t taught in a classroom.
There is nothing that can replace hands-on experience.
A. Thornton: A lack of continuity, teamwork and congeniality within the commissioners court.
If elected commissioner, I believe my duty is to build professional, trustworthy relationships with the other commissioners and the judge so county business can be conducted by a team, with a spirit of professionalism and cooperation. I will work to build a professional relationship with each commissioner so when we are conducting business a sense of cohesiveness and agreement will exist. My goal is to cooperate as a team to identify the needs within the precincts with an understanding the more common problems will take priority, and the more nuanced issues will be resolved on an as needed basis. Our priority should be for the voters of Angelina County to grow more secure and prosperous. Here again my experience in working for multiple administrators with different needs and supervising staff at different locations has taught me how to build trustworthy, respectful relationships. I have learned how to adapt to meet the challenges in an ever-changing environment while being respectful to my staff and maintaining a sense of cooperation and teamwork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.