HUNTINGTON — Congressman Pete Sessions stopped in town for a little while Monday to offer the community an opportunity to get to know him better at the request of city manager Bill Stewart.
Sessions is up for election this year, facing Democrat Mary Jo Woods for the right to represent the newly formed 17th Congressional District. Early voting in the election is underway.
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has represented Lufkin for almost 20 years in a congressional district that included Tyler and Longview. The new district includes Waco, which is where Sessions was born and raised and has represented for two dozen years.
He guaranteed that while he and Gohmert had different ways in which they represented Texas, he would do a good job for the community if elected. His team is here to work with East Texans, but they also need to focus on the national issues as well, he said.
“One thing you can count on, I’m solid for freedom, I’m solid for law enforcement and I’m solid for the United States military,” he said. “But I’m also not big for bankrupting the place.”
Sessions used the time to discuss hot-button issues at the U.S. Capitol, express concern and frustration about the current administration and plead the case for a Republican majority.
“There’s a huge number of things in Washington that we’re dealing with,” he said. “I don’t have to tell you. You’re worried about our country and so am I, so are we. But I am less for fighting and more for winning.”
He believes a Republican Congress will accomplish more without attempts to impeach the president, he said.
Republicans controlled both the House and Senate from 2015-19, a situation that changed in the second half of Donald Trump’s presidency, according to the House of Representatives website.
Sessions said infrastructure will be a priority, but promised that if there is an issue he votes no on, it’s because of how it will impact the U.S. budget.
“We believe we have to pay attention to infrastructure,” he said. “Water, roads and Wi-Fi. Those are things that will be priorities.”
Community members were given a chance to ask Sessions questions about national issues impacting the region.
Stewart asked if Sessions would look into an issue with state and federal law where a person with a commercial driver’s license will lose their CDL if they are ticketed while driving their personal vehicles. Sessions said he didn’t know a lot about the issue, but promised to look into it and get back with Stewart when he was more informed.
One man asked about the diesel fuel shortage.
“It’s going to hit us like a ton of bricks,” Sessions said.
CNBC reported Monday that diesel reserves in the country have not been this low since 1951 and will be impacted by the ban on Russian products set for 2023. The network reported the U.S. has a 25-day supply of diesel fuel, according to calculations by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Sessions blamed part of the issue on a president he said was controlled by “anti-Americans” and said the scare about the shortage would likely lead to people hoarding, which would, in turn, further impact supply and costs.
When another person asked how a Republican government would shut down those on the left-wing who intimidate Republicans with cancel culture, Sessions encouraged finding common ground.
He said he expects that if the Republicans win there will be issues like those seen in Portland, Oregon, or Minnesota following the murder of George Floyd. But said the smart move was to offer an olive branch to the other side, learn what the other side has done and get them to say they were wrong and then “kick their rear.”
