Tuesday is Election Day, and residents will determine who leads several key areas of Angelina County’s operations for the next four years.
Among the contested races in the Republican primary election are:
■ Angelina County judge: Incumbent Don Lymbery will face former Lufkin and Diboll city manager Keith Wright.
■ Judge of the 159th Judicial Court: Al Charanza and Todd Kassaw are vying for the seat currently held by Judge Paul White, who announced his intention to retire.
■ Angelina County Commissioner of Precinct 1: Kent Walker, Matt Jordan and Jason Wesley are vying for the seat held by Rodney Paulette, who was appointed by Lymbery with the understanding that he would not run for office in this election.
■ Angelina County Commissioner of Precinct 4: Melvin Linton Jr., Kenneth Jeffrey and Blake Thornton are vying for the seat held by Steve Smith, who also was appointed by Lymbery with the understanding that he would not run for office.
■ Justice of the Peace of Precinct 1: Incumbent Billy Ball will face Robert Marshall for the seat.
This is the second election in which residents can utilize the new countywide polling locations; they first had an opportunity with the Constitutional Amendment Election in 2021. This means all registered voters can cast a ballot at any of the county’s polling locations, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than 60 days before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, which will be available at each polling location, and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting forms of identification:
■ A government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
■ A current utility bill
■ A bank statement
■ A government check
■ A paycheck
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call (800) 252-VOTE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.