Texans could make substantial changes to the amount of property taxes school districts generate for school operations this spring in the form of two constitutional amendments.
And while the measure received bipartisan support in the 87th legislative session, there are questions about how this will impact local school districts in the future.
Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) support the motion and recommend voters approve it.
“I plan to support both amendments on my own personal ballot in May, but I encourage voters to research each proposal and make an informed decision at the polls based on the merits of each amendment and their own personal beliefs,” Ashby said.
Attorney Wayne Haglund, who has represented the Lufkin school district for a number of years, expressed concern about the measures and encouraged voters to think through the decision. He took issue with the language used and how the state proposes to maintain this level of expenditure on public schools.
Language
“I will be honest with you, I’ve only practiced law for 47 years and I had to re-read that first one multiple, multiple times and I still wasn’t sure what it said,” Haglund said. “And I wonder how somebody who doesn’t have a law license or a legal education would ever understand what they were doing.”
The propositions don’t apply to any other taxing entity, such as: cities, counties, water districts, colleges, etc., Haglund said. Public school taxes are usually the largest part of the tax bill on a home, he said.
Senate Joint Resolution 2, passed in the second special session of the 87th Legislature is:
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
Essentially, the first proposed amendment would draw down property taxes for elderly or disabled Texans by reducing taxes paid only to public schools, he said.
Haglund said the way this proposition is worded makes it difficult to understand. He said he wouldn’t say “a reduction of the amount of a limitation” because it’s redundant; instead he would say, “The reduction of total ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for public school purposes on the residential homestead of a person that is elderly or disabled.”
Senate Joint Resolution 2, passed in the third special session of the 87th Legislature is:
“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
A homestead is a piece of property the taxpayer lives on. Every taxpayer in the state receives a $25,000 reduction off the value of their property based on the homestead exemption before the taxing entity applies the rate, he said.
This raises the exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.
“Politically it makes sense, economically it does not,” Haglund said. “Because there’s no provision for how it gets paid in subsequent years. It’s only good for the next biennium.”
Who foots the bill?
Property tax relief is a priority of Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), an author of Senate Joint Resolution 2, which led to these propositions, he said.
“These bills will provide over $600 million in relief per biennium to homeowners for first year homestead exemptions and those over 65 or disabled freeze value,” according to a statement released by Bettencourt.
The measure will cost the state more than $744 million from 2024 to 2026, according to the Aug. 27 fiscal note issued by the Legislative Budget Board.
“Increasing the homestead exemption will decrease the local share of school funding,” Nichols said. “That funding will be made up by the state from the general revenue fund as part of the school funding formula.”
Haglund is worried the Legislature will not uphold its promise as future funding is not a part of the proposed amendment. He doesn’t see what assurances public school districts have that the money will always be available.
“We will be left to the vagaries of the next legislative session,” he said. “What assurances does school have that money will always be there from the state?”
Current revenue estimates suggest Texas could receive a $12 billion surplus in discretionary revenue in addition to budgeted revenue at the start of the next biennium, Ashby said.
“As such, the state will have more than ample resources to uphold our commitment to fully funding our schools, while also providing an opportunity for legislators to further address skyrocketing property taxes, which is a top priority of mine,” he said.
Both lawmakers promised the Legislature will continue to fund public education. Nichols said it’s the Legislature’s “obligation to ensure the next generation is properly educated and that’s a promise we intend to keep.”
The state made a “historic investment” in public education following the passage of House Bill 3 in 2019 and reaffirmed its commitment to public education and property tax relief by fully funding the bill for the next biennium, Ashby said.
“With the Texas economy bouncing back at record pace and generating historic revenue, I’m confident that the Legislature will continue to honor our commitment to fully fund the investments we’ve made to both improve our public school finance system and deliver property tax relief,” he said.
The goal
Public education is too dependent on property taxes, Nichols said. The Legislature used to fund around 50% of public education while the rest came from property tax and federal funding, he said. The state’s share dropped over the years and the state was only paying “roughly 39% of public education funding,” he said.
“It’s our intention to reverse that trend and create more balance,” he said. “School property tax is one of the taxes that the state has some influence over, so that’s the approach we’ve decided to take in order to lower local tax rates.”
HB 3 increased the state’s share of public education funding, Ashby said. And while Texas continues to lead the nation in economic growth it can afford to use other revenue streams, like sales tax, to fund investments like those made in public education.
“While we’ve made progress on reducing property taxes, there is more work to do such as reforming our appraisal system in Texas,” he said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues next session on identifying additional solutions to address the skyrocketing property taxes that continue to burden Texas taxpayers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.