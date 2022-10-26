NACOGDOCHES — The Democratic nominee for Texas Attorney General promised to investigate electric companies for price gouging after the devastating 2021 winter storm if she’s elected.

Rochelle Garza pledged the investigation Saturday while speaking at the Nacogdoches County Democratic Party picnic in Pecan Park. She faces incumbent Republican Ken Paxton on the Nov. 8 ballot. Early voting began Monday.

