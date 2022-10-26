NACOGDOCHES — The Democratic nominee for Texas Attorney General promised to investigate electric companies for price gouging after the devastating 2021 winter storm if she’s elected.
Rochelle Garza pledged the investigation Saturday while speaking at the Nacogdoches County Democratic Party picnic in Pecan Park. She faces incumbent Republican Ken Paxton on the Nov. 8 ballot. Early voting began Monday.
The state’s power grid failed during the storm, and afterward, customers around the county received bills three to five times higher than usual. A reporter from The Daily Sentinel who at the time lived in a one-bedroom apartment received an electric bill that was $589 despite having electricity for only about half an hour over the course of two days. Their average monthly bill before the storm was around $100.
“The companies put their losses on us as the consumers, so we are having to pay off that bill with interest. The Attorney General’s Office should have done something about that,” Garza said. “We still have an opportunity to do that. That’s something that I want to focus in on.”
More than 200 Texans died as direct result of the storm. The toll includes three people in Nacogdoches County who died of of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Recent polls have Garza somewhere between 2 and 6 percentage points behind Paxton, who has remained popular with Republican voters despite his mounting legal troubles.
Paxton has been relatively quiet on the campaign trail since news broke that he fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in September.
“I’m running against criminally indicted Ken Paxton,” she said. “Unfortunately, he is someone who doesn’t believe we are all equal. He is someone who also does not believe the law applies to him. That’s why he’s been under criminal indictment for several years without trial.”
Paxton, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is perhaps the most vulnerable Republican incumbent on the ballot.
He was indicted seven years ago for securities fraud. Those charges have not gone to trial or been dismissed. He is also under investigation by the FBI after several former aides claimed he abused his power in aiding wealthy donors. Several former employees sued Paxton after he fired them. He has denied any wrongdoing.
“He’s absolutely dangerous for Texas,” Garza said.
Garza also promised to expand access to abortion. After the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, all abortions are now illegal in Texas. Some Republicans have spoken out against the total abortion ban. The Nacogdoches County Republican Party did not endorse a total ban after being briefed by a physician on the implications. State Sen. Robert Nichols said in September that he supported certain exceptions including rape.
“I have heard from people who have miscarried who have not been given care until they’re almost septic, until they’re almost dead,” Garza said. “That is not who we are as Texans. That is not who we are as Americans. We do not want our daughters to die.”
Garza also pledged to crack down on “voter suppression,” specifically citing removal of around 2,500 registered voters from the rolls by the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Many election officials across the state say the removal is largely based on faulty data.
“I want to have a voting right’s unit to make sure we are investigating things like that and holding people accountable,” Garza said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.