Tuesday is Election Day. It’s imperative that all Angelina County citizens exercise their right to vote. That’s the beauty of our representative democracy. Eligible voters have the opportunity to cast ballots to determine their leaders.
That’s critical because our local elected officials are the ones who dictate the laws, policies and budgets that affect us the most.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
We want to thank readers who took the time to learn about this election. We published question-and-answer articles with the candidates in contested races. Also, almost all of the candidates sat down for video interviews with staff writer Jess Huff, answering a different set of questions. You can find both the stories and the videos under the election 2022 button at lufkindailynews.com.
And be sure to visit our website Tuesday night for local returns as they come in.
There are five contested local races in this year’s Republican primary.
■ Al Charanza and Todd Kassaw are running to become judge of the 159th District Court.
■ In the race for county judge, incumbent Don Lymbery will face former Lufkin city manager Keith Wright.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, Kent Walker, Matt Jordan and Jason Wesley are all vying for a two-year unexpired term.
■ In the Precinct 4 commissioner’s race, Melvin Linton Jr., Kenneth Jeffrey and Blake Thornton are all vying for the position.
■ In the Precinct 1 race for justice of the peace, incumbent Billy Ball will face Robert Marshall.
There are no Democratic candidates seeking any of these seats, making the winners of the primary election, by default, the winners in November’s general election.
In addition, current U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions is being challenged by James ‘‘Stormchaser’’ Nelson, Paulette Carson and Rob Rosenberger for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The winner in this primary will face Democrat Mary Jo Woods in the November general election. Several candidates who are not facing opponents in the primary will face contested races in November.
What makes voting in this election most exciting is that it’s the first true test of countywide polling locations. This allows voters to cast a ballot for their appropriate precinct anywhere in the county on Election Day. The November 2021 constitutional amendment election was actually the first election after the county received permission from the state to adopt countywide polling, but turnout was dismal with only 3,800 of Angelina’s estimated 52,000 registered voters participating. The list of polling places is on Page 4A of today’s paper.
The sample ballot for each of Angelina’s voting precincts can be found at angelinacounty.net/elections. The sample ballot also is on Page 4A of today’s paper.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the photograph
■ U.S. passport
For voters between the ages of 18-69, with the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. Voters ages 70 or older may use one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
According to the Texas Election Code, if a voter appears on the official list of registered voters but does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID and can’t get one, they may present a supporting form of ID and request a provisional ballot and sign a reasonable impediment declaration. Election officials cannot question the reasonableness of an impediment and may be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor for turning a would-be voter away. Likewise, a person making a false statement or providing false information on the declaration will find themselves facing a state jail felony for perjury.
Those supporting forms of ID are:
■ copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
■ copy of or original current utility bill;
■ copy of or original bank statement;
■ copy of or original government check;
■ copy of or original paycheck; or
■ copy or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Local elections have the greatest impact on the lives of every citizen in East Texas. To affect meaningful change in government requires voters showing up to cast their ballot on Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.