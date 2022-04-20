Candidates running for a position on the Lufkin City Council or Lufkin school board spoke Tuesday at a community forum organized by the Angelina County Progressive Voters League.
“We are always excited when citizens come together and receive information they need to make informed decisions,” league president Patricia McKenzie said.
The goal of the forum was to give voters a chance to ask candidates important questions and to learn more about each one before voters head to the polls. The forum also was livestreamed on the group’s Facebook page.
The voters league is a community organization established to promote participation in governmental activities in the local community and statewide if the opportunity arises, McKenzie said. The league believes citizens should participate in the decision-making process, especially because local leaders make decisions that impact residents’ day-to-day lives, she said.
Lufkin school board
The first to speak were those running for the Lufkin school board: Joe Ceasar, Allyson Langston and Delphina Maxie. The three are vying for the two open seats on the board. The race is citywide.
Ceasar is from Houston but moved to Lufkin about eight years ago as he sought to serve as a preacher. He stopped in Hemphill where he served communities who needed a minister, and this is where he met his wife, he said.
He graduated from Eisenhower High School and later from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a degree in American politics. He served as an officer and was deployed in 2003 to Iraq and Kuwait, where he was proud to bring his entire battalion home with no casualties. He then received a degree in business and administration from the University of Houston.
He wants to serve on the school board because he thinks education is the way out of poverty and that education has been denied to his people for a long time.
Langston is from Illinois, but her parents are Texas natives, she said. She went to public school her entire life and her family was involved in education her whole life. She graduated from Baylor University, where she learned to love Texas, as well, she said.
She studied secondary education with a focus on English and French. She met her husband, Lufkin native Kevin Langston, at Baylor. They have lived in Lufkin for 26 years.
Langston received a master’s of arts and English and has taught most grades between fifth and up through university-level. She now teaches upper-level education at Stephen F. Austin State University.
She originally ran for school board because there were no mothers of current students or educators, she said.
Maxie is a registered nurse at Woodland Heights Medical Center and has served in multiple roles across the spectrum of care in her 38 years of experience. Those roles included being a critical care nurse, an intensive care unit nurse, an emergency room director and receiving chest pain accreditation. She now works as a case manager, helping patients go home and take care of themselves after discharge.
She has been married to Tommy Maxie for 27 years and they have four children, including one who is a freshman at Lufkin High School.
Maxie thinks she has a lot to offer and that education is the key. If children are not educated, they will continue to be lost, and someone should hold the schools, teachers and districts accountable. She wants to make sure the children are a top priority.
The candidates were given one question: “What solutions do you propose to help our African American students, who, according to TEA scorecard, are scoring last in math, reading and science among all the races and nationalities of all the children attending LISD?”
Ceasar said this is something the board discussed internally.
“You’re only as good as the weakest link,” he said. “If Black students are suffering, then the whole district is suffering and requires attention.”
There is a new generation of students, and the old methods of reaching students are no longer effective, so teachers must be culturally competent, and the district needs more teachers of color, he said. There are outstanding white and Hispanic teachers, but they don’t know how to reach the Black students. This is an issue that will require a relationship with students and their families as well as cultural sensitivity training.
Langston said this is a top priority, and the district is trying to recruit Black teachers to Lufkin. They go to Black universities to recruit, but even in her class of 26 students, only four are African American — two are dance majors, one is a choir major and the other is a theater major, she said.
“The teacher shortage is real and in our backyard,” she said.
But cultural responsiveness is something being pushed at the university level, as is the encouragement to connect with families and give them an avenue to reach out. Students who think their teachers are not invested do not perform, she said.
Maxie thinks that for a culturally diverse district, kids need to see Black people in leadership, not just as teachers but as administration. She pointed to the Grow-Your-Own program, though said she did not know if it was still being used.
But she believes this is the key to diversifying the district’s educators as well as creating a city that encourages Lufkin’s students to return home from college and establish their careers in the area.
Lufkin City Council Ward 3
Brent Watkins and Roshin Rowjee are each vying for the Ward 3 seat on city council. This ward has for the last few years been represented by Lynn Torres, the Lufkin ISD superintendent.
Rowjee said he moved to Lufkin with his family in 1978, and they have been in the business of hospitality, specifically the hotel/motel business. Where most grew up in homes with white picket fences, he grew up in a business where he was required to attend to the needs of customers regardless of the time, he said. Business is a part of his DNA and is the experience he would bring to the city council.
The candidate has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, his medical research has been published in European countries and he has taught as an adjunct professor in several areas including New York, he said.
Rowjee has run unsuccessfully to be a congressman and Lufkin mayor and said he should have started at the council position and worked his way up. But he was concerned about the lack of conversation around redistricting. His goal as a council member would be creating jobs and ending the decades of job loss in the Pineywoods.
Watkins did not grow up in Lufkin but is from a small town north of Longview. His parents worked their way to pay for him to go to Texas A&M, where a friend convinced him to go to law school. He moved to Lufkin to work for the Zeleskey Law Firm and eventually created a new firm with his partners.
He is married to Tara Watson-Watkins, the president and CEO of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, and they have an 8-year-old daughter. He has served on chamber committees and as a board member at Harold’s House, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas and Crime Stoppers.
He wants to give back to the community and sees running for a seat on city council as a way to do so and to be a voice for Ward 3. As a businessman, he thinks he can help the city grow and help residents of the ward to make it to city council.
The candidates were given three questions to answer.
The first was: “What do you feel is the most important issue in your ward that needs immediate attention?”
Watkins believes the government is here to provide two things: service and infrastructure, not to run day-to-day life. A part of this is making sure the city retains good personnel from the bottom to the top of the ladder and to increase the number of people working for the city to handle its ever-growing needs. The goal of the city council should be to work together and to work with outlying communities to make sure local voices are heard statewide in hopes of bringing bigger opportunities to town.
Rowjee said he has a lot of good ideas but that in the end the city is run by a close circle of influential people who promise new industry and new business growth. He asked where the jobs were, though. And he said he did not mean those jobs at a gas station or a restaurant.
The goal of the council should be to establish quality, sustaining jobs because Lufkin has lost so many, he said. Everybody needs to get on the same page to bring new industry to the area, and this will be his No. 1 issue, he said.
The second question was: “If elected to serve the next term as representative of Ward 3, how will you develop a strategic plan to have continued improvement in the community?”
Rowjee said he has been going to every neighborhood and talking to everyone, door-to-door, asking what they want. He wants a budget and to prioritize what is most important to each of the wards and the county.
Watkins said he would be one person on the council and that city strategies require a unified effort by the council. His job is to take what Ward 3 residents find important and make sure their needs are a part of that plan. He thinks the council has to work together to make sure the city has opportunities and then together decide which are the most important.
The third question was: “If you were elected of the office, how would you effectively communicate with residents?”
Watkins said this was an easy question. He can be found in his office at the corner of Chestnut Street and the loop. Residents can walk in, say they are there to see him about the city, and if he is available at the moment, he will come talk, but he is usually at the office. Beyond that, his phone number and email are easy to find and he said to give him a call.
Rowjee said he is always accessible, whether by email, telephone or social media. But the most important thing is to talk in person and speaking to residents one-on-one has been his goal.
Lufkin City Council Ward 1
Incumbent Guessippina Bonner and the Rev. Lynn Hargrow are each vying for the Ward 1 seat on city council.
Bonner said that when people get to be her age, they start thinking about their past. She was thinking about her two uncles who worked at Lufkin Industries when she was a girl. They didn’t miss a day of work, and she liked to go see them walk across the railroad track — this was character-building, she said.
She also came from the best of two worlds, she said. One set of grandparents were college educated and instilled the understanding of how important education is to growth; the others were not college educated but taught her character and instilled many of her core values, like service.
Bonner has multiple degrees because she did not want anyone questioning her qualifications. It was a way for her to get in the door, she said.
Hargrow was born in Alabama and raised in Illinois. He served as director of a Title XX day care center and a director of a homeless prevention program. As an educator, he taught at every level from third grade to the college classroom. He has 37 years of pastoral care and community service and 22 years of leadership and service as an officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.
He decided to run because he is a servant and has been very involved in the community, he said. He has heard people talk about how their voices do not count and because the person they put in office does not listen to them. He promised to be accountable to the residents he represents and to own up if something is his fault or if there is an issue he can’t resolve.
The two were asked four questions. The first was: “How will the city’s comprehensive plan and Lufkin Forward program help the development of Ward 1?”
Bonner said the Lufkin Forward project was developed for Lufkin’s downtown area; the 4B board gave the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation money to enhance the downtown area to attract more people, especially young people. The project was an addendum to the comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan is still being developed, she said. It is imperative for residents to participate in its development. She said there was a priority of looking at history, but downtown was the only historical thing included in the plan. She has been working on adding the parts of North Lufkin that were thriving at the same time downtown was being developed.
Hargrow said the comprehensive plan and Lufkin Forward have to be done with equity. Lufkin Forward is primarily for downtown but its execution must be equitable; if it is successful it will inspire more resources for the city and those resources must be equitable, he said.
The second question was: “What will you do to maintain the quality of the area with all the new industry coming?”
Hargrow said there was a meeting about Jefferson where the mayor addressed some of those concerns.
He said the city can’t force an industry to build what it wants, especially when the industry is buying private property. But the city has a responsibility to make sure whatever business coming in maintains the required levels of pollution and protects the air and water. The city should be policing the industries and continuing to make the community safe.
Hargrow also said if the plant is in an area, 60% of the jobs should go to those residents. He does not want residents from the south end of Lufkin driving to work while nobody near the plant works there.
Bonner said a community meeting came as a result of the residents of Keltys expressing concerns about Jefferson Enterprise Energy LLC’s expansion into Lufkin. She arranged the meeting, and interim city manager Kevin Gee, Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks and herself attended.
The group is waiting to have a meeting with the Jefferson plant owners at Keltys and said residents need to be ones who stay on it
The third question was: “What changes will you make to housing conditions in North Lufkin and what changes will you make to ensure community safety without over policing?”
Bonner said she supports the Lufkin Police Department. Not everyone is perfect, and not all the agency does is perfect, but there is a process to demand answers from the agency, and the agency is needed as crime increases nationwide. She is worried about Lufkin and wants to see the creation of forums for residents to become more comfortable with local police.
On the issue of housing, she said she is looking at ways to bring in grant funding to improve houses in the ward, but a big issue is residents walking away from properties and leaving them for the city to demolish. This leaves those properties to be taken by developers, she said. Residents should be trying to maintain their properties and to improve them.
Hargrow said he is not sure if the council has authority to make those changes. He suggested they clean up neighborhoods and develop a program to upgrade or enhance homes. The city needs to develop a sense of equity, and he said the houses in Wards 5 and 6 look different from those in Wards 1 and 2.
He also sees crime monitoring as an issue and said residents should try to monitor their own neighborhoods and work with the police.
The last question was: “What good reason can you give me as to why the African American city council members appear not to be working together to benefit the citizens who you represent?”
Hargrow said he thought it was a loaded question and he is not a council person yet. He does have a good relationship with Councilman Robert Shankle, he said. He said he would work with the citizens because it is what has to be done and that labels should be put aside and everyone should work together regardless of race or party.
Bonner said what she thought was being perceived may not be true; she and Shankle have different perspectives on how to achieve the same goal and she is committed to stay in her lane. When he has something he is working on, she does not try to butt in but encourages him to go ahead and said she believes he feels the same.
She also encouraged residents to check in with what is really going on and check their assumptions.
