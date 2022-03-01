Unofficial returns for contested local elections in the Republican primary as reported by Angelina County Election Administration

The latest report includes all ballots cast during early voting.

41 precincts out of 41 reporting

Representative of the U.S. Congressional District 17

Angelina County

Pete Sessions — 5,989

Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson — 778

Paulette Carson — 1,654

Rob Rosenberger — 643

Districtwide

81.2% of the 377 precincts reporting

Pete Sessions — 33,800

Paulette Carson — 5,409

Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson — 5,876

Rob Rosenberger — 3,707

District Judge 159th Court

Al Charanza — 3,653

Todd Kassaw — 6,021

County Judge

Keith Wright — 6,352

Don Lymbery — 3,170

Commissioner Pct. 1

Kent Walker — 1,612

Jason Wesley — 342

Matt Jordan — 810

Commissioner Pct. 4

Blake Thornton — 649

Kenneth Jeffrey — 1,097

Melvin Linton Jr. — 832

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Billy Ball — 2,348

Robert Kyle Marshall — 709