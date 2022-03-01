2022 Republican Primary Election Results The Lufkin Daily News Mar 1, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 Updated 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Unofficial returns for contested local elections in the Republican primary as reported by Angelina County Election AdministrationThe latest report includes all ballots cast during early voting.41 precincts out of 41 reportingRepresentative of the U.S. Congressional District 17Angelina CountyPete Sessions — 5,989Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson — 778Paulette Carson — 1,654Rob Rosenberger — 643Districtwide81.2% of the 377 precincts reportingPete Sessions — 33,800Paulette Carson — 5,409Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson — 5,876Rob Rosenberger — 3,707District Judge 159th CourtAl Charanza — 3,653Todd Kassaw — 6,021County JudgeKeith Wright — 6,352Don Lymbery — 3,170Commissioner Pct. 1Kent Walker — 1,612Jason Wesley — 342Matt Jordan — 810Commissioner Pct. 4Blake Thornton — 649Kenneth Jeffrey — 1,097Melvin Linton Jr. — 832Justice of the Peace Pct. 1Billy Ball — 2,348Robert Kyle Marshall — 709 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pct Politics Pete Session Rosenberger Angelina County Jason Nelson Local Elections Paulette Carson Rob Rosenberger Primary Precinct Reporting Pete Sessions Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin police charge man with sexually assaulting 4-year-old2022 Republican Primary Election ResultsAl Meyer remembered for his kindness, business skillsLufkin police charge Houston man who allegedly tore down neighbor's fence with assaulting, trying to take weapons from officersHudson ISD celebrates grand opening of new multipurpose gymnasiumMan charged with physically, sexually abusing childrenCampaign finance reports released ahead of Election DayLight of the Pines reapplying for permit; Ashby modifies stance on facilityPolls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for Election DayEarly voting to begin Monday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
