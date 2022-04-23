Diboll ISD voters will fill three positions on the district’s school board on May 7.
Four people are running for two at-large positions. Incumbents Jay Wyatt and Laura Cooper filed for reelection, while newcomers Brad Lawrence and Justin Barkley also are vying for seats.
Diboll ISD appointed board member Lamona Coleman last fall after trustee Andrea Swor resigned her position, which expires in May 2024. Since there was more than a year left in that term, the board was able to appoint someone until they could hold a special election. That election also is set for May 7. Swor filed for this unexpired two-year term. Nathaniel Thompson also is seeking the seat.
Candidates were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms. Their responses are listed in alphabetical order. Thompson did not respond.
What made you run for this position?
Barkley: I decided to run for this position to serve the community that helped raise me. As a product of Diboll ISD, I know the power of a strong education to unlock the world for rural students. I’m excited to give back to the next generation of Lumberjacks and Ladyjacks, and work with our exceptional school staff to mold future Texans who are equipped to excel in the workforce and lead us into the future.
Cooper: In 2013 I was studying school psychology and learning about how schools can help children be successful. I attended school board meetings for about six months to learn more about the process and I knew I had knowledge that would benefit the kiddos in our district, so I decided to run and I’ve been on the school board for the last nine years.
Lawrence: I decided to run for this position because I want to bring positive changes to the Diboll ISD school district. I also wanted to take on a more active role in the future of Diboll ISD.
Swor: I believe in giving back to the community and supporting our local school district.
Wyatt: I am running for reelection because there is no better way to serve my community than being a positive influence in the lives of our children. I want to see our students be successful in life, whether continuing their education in college or going straight to the workforce. We have partnered with businesses in our community to enhance the trade skills of our students. I appreciate what each member of our staff does for our district. I want our teachers to feel appreciated for what they do.
What qualities make you the best candidate?
Barkley: My educational foundation from Diboll set me up for success in the completion of a bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M, masters degrees at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Alabama and numerous professional certifications. I’ve been a part of numerous boards and community organizations helping make Diboll a great place to live. I’ve been proud to form strong relationships with all of our schools through the public library, and have successfully managed operations and grants budgets that have brought hundreds of thousands of dollars to Diboll for educational initiatives. Most importantly, I understand the challenges facing teachers and students in Diboll because I already work with them daily in and out of the classroom. I can immediately begin the work of advocating for Diboll’s families and educators because I have spent years learning about these exact needs.
Cooper: I have several qualities that make me an ideal candidate. I am passionate about education and doing what is right for our students. I believe that every child deserves to go to school in a safe environment and receive the best education possible. I have nine years of experience on the school board and it’s clear from my track record that many of these positive changes have been implemented during my service. My contributions have helped to create an environment where students feel safe, and the academic standards and rigor have continued to increase. Last, but not least, I am a business owner, so I have experience in working with budgets, and monitoring the system of checks and balances that are important within a district.
Lawrence: With my current profession in law enforcement, I serve the public on a daily basis. I believe that an elected member of the school board should gather the facts of a situation and be a voice for all. I am fluent in leadership roles, I adapt well to change and work well in stressful situations.
Swor: I have served on the Diboll ISD school board for 15 years and am a third generation board member. I have lived in Diboll all of my life. I graduated from Diboll High School in 1983. I graduated from SFASU with a bachelors degree in agribusiness. I am the owner of Pouland’s Everything Store, which has been in business for 40 years.
Wyatt: I have shown the ability to lead in a manner that my community can be proud of. I have made it a priority to be involved in this community. I am committed to Diboll. I have had the opportunity to serve on the DISD board for 25 years and feel I have made a positive impact on our schools. I understand the role and responsibility of a school board member and do my best to stay in that lane. I feel I am highly visible in our community and very approachable. I am not afraid to admit when I am wrong and not afraid to correct it.
What is the biggest issue facing the district? Why?
Barkley: It has been known for years that just a few summer months out of the classroom can lead to a documented “slide” in vocabulary and skill retention for students, and after the past few years of modified COVID-19 learning we expect to see this on a larger scale. We’re just starting to understand the educational and behavioral impact of the past few years, and at the same time we’re losing exhausted teachers to burnout. A major challenge is finding ways to balance educational expectations and strategies to get back on track in the classroom with the mental health needs of students, teachers and the parents who support them.
Cooper: Post-pandemic challenges are the biggest issues facing our district. Students and their families endured a lot of ongoing changes as a result of masks, vaccines and online learning. Further, we have seen students fall behind academically because of missing school or hybrid classrooms. Students are struggling with increased mental health problems, and teachers strive to overcome burnout. Districts across the country are having difficulty retaining quality teachers. The financial strain facing districts breeds uncertainty. The ongoing changes have been exhausting for students, families, teachers, administrators and community members.
Lawrence: I feel that one of the biggest issues facing the district is teacher retention. Diboll ISD constantly loses quality teachers to other districts or different career fields altogether. I think this problem is cause by a lack of support for our teachers and staff.
Swor: One of the weaknesses of all schools, today, is recovering from the effects of COVID-19. It is hard to regain the instruction time that was lost. I feel that our teachers are working many extended, exhausting hours to get the students back on track.
Wyatt: We are financially sound, and we provide a quality education for our students. Vaping has become a serious issue not only in our schools but also in our surrounding districts. Student and staff safety must be a priority. Also, COVID-19 has created a negative impact on the education and daily lives of some of our students.
How do you propose to fix it?
Barkley: There isn’t an easy “fix” to any of the issues facing our schools, but there is a definite need for a clearly communicated plan as we move forward. I will be sure that teachers have the support and resources needed to build a realistic plan to bridge gaps in learning, students have equitable access to a learning experience that meets them where they are and the district is communicating clearly and transparently with Diboll families.
Cooper: Working collaboratively with the rest of the board, this is a time that calls for exceptional leadership. It is more important than ever to continue to have high standards of educational achievement, seek out quality teachers, provide support to our teachers and administrators, meet the needs of the students on the campus level and manage our finances in ways that show responsible stewardship to our constituents.
Lawrence: By providing the teachers and staff the support they need to effectively do their job. Also by gathering input from the teachers and staff on the items they need to be successful in the classroom setting.
Swor: The students and staff of Diboll ISD need continued support as we navigate these uncertain times. As a community and school board member, I will back our educators and students in any way that I can. I feel they need a voice, and I am capable of performing that duty. Also, I think that it is very important that our district helps prepare our students for the future, whether it is college, trade school, military or going into the workforce. I am a firm believer in the future of our students and them becoming equipped, productive members of society.
Wyatt: We have installed monitoring devices in the high school and junior high to discourage this activity. We have formed a School Safety and Security Committee that has local and county officials on it to discuss and act upon situations that could affect our schools. We have made sure a police officer is on each campus for added security. We just approved the purchase of two metal detectors to be used at the school and at extracurricular events. COVID-19 has tested the educational process. We are continually monitoring our students to make sure they perform at their highest level. We have ramped up tutoring and are using federal monies to enhance our summer school program. COVID-19 created more than just educational issues. We have met some of these issues head on with social/emotional learning. We have utilized federal monies to pay for these services. DISD continues to strive for excellence.
