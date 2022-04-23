Lufkin residents will decide on two city council positions this election cycle. Who will represent Ward 1? And who will represent Ward 3?
Both positions have been held by veteran Councilwomen Guessippina Bonner and Lynn Torres, respectively. And while Bonner has filed to run again, drawing the Rev. Lynn Hargrow as an opponent, Torres has left the seat open for the taking. Brent Watkins and Roshin Rowjee hit the campaign trail this spring in hopes of filling Torres' seat.
Each candidate was offered four questions and allotted 400 words to answer them.
Ward 1
What made you run for this position?
Bonner: I have a Scripture taped to my computer that is my inspiration for every day — "For the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve." I have sought the position of Councilwoman for Ward 1 to be of service to the residents. I bring to this position over 20 years of experience of involvement in government. The skills I have acquired in those years I offer to the residents of Ward 1. Ward 1 is very diverse culturally, racially and economically. I believe I can answer the calls of this very diverse community.
Hargrow: My decision to run for this office comes from the desire to serve, a concern for the people, and the willingness to be involved and accessible to those who reside in this community with me. When people say their vote doesn’t count, they don’t mean numerically. They are saying, “I elected this person, and they haven’t done anything to better my conditions.” It’s not about the vote, it’s their feeling of neglect and that they don’t matter. I am running because if I care about my voice being heard as a resident, I must also care about hearing other voices.
Q. What qualities make you the best candidate?
Bonner: I bring to this position six years of service on the Lufkin City Council. I am knowledgeable of the ins and out of city, state and national government. I understand the systemic processes of government. My education credentials cover many years of training, BS, MA, EdD, JD. I am admitted to State Bar, Eastern Judicial District and the Supreme Court of the United States. But the most important quality is the ability to respond to the needs of constituents.
Hargrow: The managerial experience from serving as director of a Title XX DayCare Center and a director of a Homeless Prevention program. Educator, having taught at every level from third grade to the college classroom. Thirty-seven years of pastoral care and community service. Twenty-two years of leadership and service as an officer, in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.
I am accessible, reliable, concerned and available to those who I serve. And I have integrity and courage to communicate honestly with people. I hold myself accountable and responsible to the people I represent.
Q. What is the biggest issue facing the city? Why?
Bonner: There are many issues identified in the City Comprehensive Plan. For Ward 1 the following have been identified:
• Affordable housing
• Crime
• Street Repair
• Removal of blight
• Flooding
• Business opportunities
Acquiring money to support entrepreneurs and attract young people to stay or return to the community is essential.
Hargrow: Creating an equitable environment.
Equity and equality are not the same. You can have equality, but still not have equity. Equity creates hope. In a city of 36,000-plus people and where only 55% of eligible residents are registered to vote; and where only 13% of that 55% vote; there is the creation of hopelessness, despair and apathy. This causes the next generation to contemplate staying or leaving Lufkin. It affects our future and the direction of the city.
There must be equity in every aspect of life. But we must also have equity in our quality of life. An equity of life that heals the divisions of our city.
Q. How do you propose to fix it?
Bonner: None of the issues I have listed can be fixed overnight. I must work cooperatively with other members of the City Council to put forth a citywide growth plan. Encouraging citizen participation at all levels is so important. Giving residents information on what makes the city work, what city opportunities are available and encouraging the community to put forth what will make Ward 1 grow will help in answering the concerns of our citizens.
As the candidate seeking to represent Ward 1, I say to the residents, I am committed, I am knowledgeable, and I am available to present your issues to make things happen for you in Ward 1.
Hargrow: First, I plan to acknowledge that I am not God. No one person (except Jesus) can fix the issues of the city. Thus, I plan to be accountable, accessible, and involved with the community I represent. To work with the leaders, organizations, and departments within the city to model, create and bring equality and equity to all persons within this community. To establish an open communication allowing everyone to have a voice that is respected and appreciated as we work together to build our future.
Ward 3:
Q: What made you run for this position?
Rowjee: Having lived in Lufkin Ward 3 for 44 years, I have seen how Lufkin and the Pineywoods region has transitioned from the robust economies of the 1970-1990s to presently, an area In need of new business and industry growth. For the past decade, I have had an inner-calling to serve all Lufkin wards and rural Angelina County communities to improve broadband internet access, health care delivery, infrastructure development, meaningful job creation, mitigate a drug epidemic, expand the Angelina County airport and enhance educational opportunities for our youth.
Watkins: Lufkin and its people have been very good to me in the 21 years that I have lived here. I have made many friends, met my wife here, and we are raising our daughter here. I have thoroughly enjoyed living here, and I appreciate the people of Lufkin. When I heard that Councilwoman Torres was not going to run again I thought this might be a good way to give back and serve the community that has given my family and me so much. So after prayer and family talks I decided that this was the track to take.
Q: What qualities make you the best candidate?
Rowjee: I am you. I always budget, must work or risk losing my house/business, have no paid sick days, sacrifice for my family, take care of the elderly, and deal with health issues, all of which God has blessed me with those qualities necessary to take care of my family and lead the city with values including empathy, humbleness, humility, integrity, vision, work-ethic and perseverance.
Watkins: I was raised in a small town where my family had a clothing store. I was taught at a young age to work and manage a business. I later graduated from Texas A&M and worked in the petrochemical industry in Houston for 10 years. During my time in Houston I attended law school at night, and began practicing law with the Zeleskey Firm in Lufkin in 2001. We now have our law firm of Skelton Slusher Barnhill Watkins Wells PLLC. I have a business and people background that will allow me to make decisions to better serve the people of Lufkin.
Q: What is the biggest issue facing the city? Why?
Rowjee: I would like to see an improved, cohesive spirit among all entities (Chamber of Commerce, Lufkin City Council, DETCOG, Economic Development Council, State Representative & Senator, Lufkin Forward, media representatives, business leaders ... etc.) to accomplish the No. 1 wish of people in all Lufkin wards and the rural communities of East Texas, specifically, people have long implored that local “leaders” bring quality, sustaining jobs to East Texas. Thus, our purpose is already defined, and we as public servants must fulfill the people’s request.
Watkins: I believe the biggest issue facing our city is growth. We have to maintain growth to continue to generate the funds for infrastructure and services. However, growth is not just tied to jobs alone. We have to have churches, restaurants, parks, culture, recreation, schools, and activities so that we can attract and retain a quality workforce. Without a quality workforce Lufkin will not be able to attract and maintain new business. It is exciting to see so many organizations coming forward and coordinating to achieve the goals of adding new opportunities to Lufkin, Lufkin Forward and Impact Lufkin to name just a few.
Q: How do you propose to fix it?
Rowjee: As an ordinary citizen from 2017-present day, through my efforts submitting two congressional district maps to the Texas House and Senate Redistricting committees in Austin, Texas, I have established connections at the state level, and as your possible, future councilman, I hope to have more clout to overcome the challenges facing job growth in East Texas. Locally, we must revamp our mission, and network, domestically and internationally, to industry leaders and business CEOs, persuading these executives to expand, build, and or relocate their businesses to East Texas. As your councilman, I would create PowerPoint video presentations, develop business flyers, and visit company executives in our state and nation, promoting East Texas’ assets including, university co-op programs enhancing our workforce, minerals and resources, and most importantly, good people. Finally, I would propose that the Lufkin city website create an interactive, public link that displays our attempts, successful or not, at attracting sustaining jobs for East Texas. Bottomline, more industries = increased revenue = decreased property taxes = more city services.
Watkins: We need to continue to coordinate across the city departments and third-party organizations to add opportunity and attractions to Lufkin. We also need to continue to work with neighboring communities to increase our voice both politically and economically. Partnership with neighboring communities gives us a better position in Austin, which will allow us to access opportunities for funding and growth that might not otherwise be available to Lufkin alone. I look forward to serving the citizens of Lufkin and working with the existing Council to make Lufkin a better place to live, work, and grow.
