Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday.

Early voting will take place at the City of Lufkin Parks & Recreation Building at 516 Montrose St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 4. Early voting also will take place from: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-4. at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St.; the Huntington Civic Center, 1179 U.S. Highway 69 north; and Lakewood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2497 S. Main St. in Zavalla.