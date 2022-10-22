Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday.
Early voting will take place at the City of Lufkin Parks & Recreation Building at 516 Montrose St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 4. Early voting also will take place from: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-4. at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St.; the Huntington Civic Center, 1179 U.S. Highway 69 north; and Lakewood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2497 S. Main St. in Zavalla.
There are four contested races impacting Angelina County in the November general election, but only one of those races is truly local:
■ Current Pct. 2 commissioner Kermit Kennedy is being challenged by Republican John Vaughn. Only residents of Precinct 2 are eligible to vote in this race.
■ Current state Rep. Trent Ashby is being challenged by Democrat Jason Rogers to serve as the state representative for District 9.
■ Current state Sen. Robert Nichols is being challenged by Democrat Steve Russell and Libertarian Desarae Lindsey for the District 3 Senate seat.
■ Current U.S. Rep Pete Sessions is being challenged by Democrat Mary Jo Woods for the 17th congressional district.
All of our election-related coverage is free to read on our website. We published question-and-answer articles with the candidates in contested races who responded. Unfortunately, not all did. We planned to publish video interviews with the candidates; most declined. Only Kennedy and Russell were willing to sit down with a reporter to answer more difficult questions about the positions they are seeking. Every voter in Angelina County should want to know what their elected representatives have to say on each of these topics.
A sampling of those topics includes:
■ Cutting commissioners’ pay and whether or not the county should ask businesses to pay for damages on county roads caused by their trucks.
■ Questions for the state candidates were about local control, unfunded mandates, property taxes, guns, abortion and immigration.
■ Questions in the U.S. representative race touched on jobs, economic development and making sure residents in smaller communities in the newly created 17th congressional district had their voices heard at the national level. Waco and Round Rock replace Tyler and Longview as the largest cities in this new district.
To assist our readers, a sample ballot can be found on Page 8A of today’s newspaper. The sample ballot also can be found online at angelinacounty.net/elections/. It’s on the righthand side of the page under the heading “What is on your Ballot.” Clicking on ‘‘Sample Ballot — Nov 8th’’ will download a pdf for each of the voting boxes.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than 60 days before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, which will be available at each polling location, and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting forms of identification:
■ A government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
■ A current utility bill
■ A bank statement
■ A government check
■ A paycheck
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call (800) 252-VOTE.
