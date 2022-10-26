NACOGDOCHES — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he will champion legislation that would pump more funding into rural sheriff’s departments and give Texas control over the border with Mexico if he is reelected in November.

The Republican incumbent is facing Democratic challenger Mike Collier on the Nov. 8 ballot. Early voting around the state began Monday. Patrick promised the increase in funding for sheriff’s departments during a stop at Nacogdoches County Republican Headquarters as part of his bus tour of rural Texas.

Josh Edwards’ email address is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.