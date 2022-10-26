NACOGDOCHES — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he will champion legislation that would pump more funding into rural sheriff’s departments and give Texas control over the border with Mexico if he is reelected in November.
The Republican incumbent is facing Democratic challenger Mike Collier on the Nov. 8 ballot. Early voting around the state began Monday. Patrick promised the increase in funding for sheriff’s departments during a stop at Nacogdoches County Republican Headquarters as part of his bus tour of rural Texas.
“We need for the first time ever for the state of Texas to help sheriffs in rural Texas financially with your jail population and with your salaries,” Patrick said in response to a question from Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges.
The cost of deputies salaries and jail upkeep has long been pushed off by the Legislature as the responsibility of individual counties, Patrick said. However, “the world has changed,” and counties can’t keep up, he said.
“We’re going to move forward and find a way to give assistance to 254 counties. It’ll be a big financial package, but we’re going to give you guys help,” Patrick said.
Patrick did not offer a cost estimate. Comptroller Glenn Hegar said over the summer that the Legislature will have an extra $27 million in its coffers going into 2023.
Patrick also said he would push for a law similar to one that was enacted by Arizona in 2010 that gave the state authority over border security. The law spurred controversy and was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012.
“When we passed the Heartbeat Bill, everyone said that wouldn’t pass the Supreme Court,” Patrick said. “I want to do the same thing (on the border). Under this Supreme Court, I think it will be held up.”
Tuesday’s stop in Nacogdoches is part of a statewide bus tour making stops across rural Texas. Patrick used the event to rally his base of Republican support.
“We have to get the vote out. If only half of the people vote because they think we’re going to win, then we could lose,” Patrick said.
Patrick defeated Collier in 2018 by just under 5 percentage points. Recent polling gives the incumbent somewhere between a 5- and 10-point advantage at the start of early voting.
Collier has been critical of Patrick’s handling of the Texas power grid and his focus on issues such as the so-called Bathroom Bill that would have codified where transgender people can use the restroom.
Tuesday, Collier’s lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to Patrick’s campaign over what they say are misleading campaign ads.
“Dan Patrick’s flagrant disregard for the truth is one more reason why he is unfit to hold the office of Lt. Governor,” Collier’s campaign said in an emailed statement.
Patrick didn’t seem worried about Collier during Tuesday’s event, focusing more on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Democratic opponent.
“Everybody knows Beto O’Rourke,” Patrick said. “And there’s nobody voting for Beto O’Rourke who is going to say, ‘Oh, by the way, I like that Dan Patrick guy.’”
