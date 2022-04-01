Retired teacher Ellen Miller has voted in every election she could since she turned 18.
“Growing up, my mother was the Republican Party chairman and my father was the Democratic Party chairman,” she said. “He and my mother would have a little heated debate from time to time about voting. They were friendly, but they had their own viewpoints.”
The Lufkin resident said her parents served as great role models to keep her eye on local, state and national elections and residents used to cast ballots in the old general store her family ran.
She won’t vote for someone on the ballot she doesn’t know, but will work to be confident in the choices she does make. When voting in person, Miller would memorize a sheet of paper before walking into the voting booth so she could remember each name.
Miller turned 65 ahead of the 2022 March primary elections, making her eligible to vote by mail for the first time. She also planned to be out of town on Election Day, helping a family member undergoing cancer treatment.
She enjoyed the opportunity to sit at the computer and research her choices as she cast her ballot.
“And you’re by yourself without anybody making any pressure about what you should or should not do,” she said.
But Miller, like thousands of other Texans, struggled with the requirements for mail-in voting set in place by lawmakers during the 87th legislative session last year. Statewide, residents reported struggles with the state’s new election laws and making sure they did everything correctly.
The Houston Chronicle reported ahead of the election the struggle one woman had in submitting an application, despite being fully eligible for mail-in voting and a member of the Texas League of Women Voters for more than 25 years.
Texas law says those eligible to vote by mail are:
■ 65 years of age or older on Election Day;
■ Sick or disabled;
■ Expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;
■ Absent from the county of registration during the early voting period and on Election Day;
■ Civilly committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code; or,
■ Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
The first thing Miller did, upon deciding she was going to vote by mail, was to Google search: “voting in Angelina County.” She knew the county would likely have something posted online, but she ran into trouble locating the correct application form from the county.
“I found a few different forms, some of them required your whole Social Security number, some of them just required, like, your (birth) date and your address and the last four digits of your Social Security number, but they were all different,” she said.
Some of the accessible forms were clearly years old and listed under previous elections administrators. She knew these forms would not be acceptable under the state’s new voting laws.
“Now, if you wanted a clear allegiance to either the Democratic Party or the Republican Party, you could call one of the people in those particular (groups) and they probably could find one for you,” Miller said. “But it shouldn’t have to be that way because sometimes you’re still trying to make up your mind.”
The print is so small and instructions so detailed on the correct form, as a teacher she thought the state ought to consider using just a bit more paper to make the form legible. She also wants to see the correct forms made more easily available than the older ones.
Her other concern was the ballots themselves.
“You’ve got to fill it out in a certain way and sign things and when you fold them over to glue them, there’s a way they can kind of tell if it’s been tampered with by the way you sign your name,” she said.
Miller understood her ballot may not have been accepted this go around, but wanted to try the new system to see. She knew if it failed she would make a point to go vote in person at the next election.
The Angelina County Elections Administration rejected 53 mail-in ballots for the March 2022 Primary for problems with proper identification information or no signature, Elections Administrator Terri Jordan said.
More than 12,000 of the county’s 53,073 registered voters cast a ballot in the primary election. There were 624 ballots mailed to local voters, 148 were never returned and seven ballots surrendered for one reason or another.
Of the rejected ballots, 28 were Republican voters and 25 were Democratic voters. All the rejected Democratic votes were cast by people over the age of 65, Jordan said. A lot of the Republican voters were of that age as well — though there were some younger people in the mix, she said.
Those that weren’t fixed were mainly rejected for a lack of identification.
“The ballots didn’t have the right info and the voters didn’t come back in enough time to fix those problems,” Jordan said. “There was a lot of work put into fixing them; we contacted a lot of them and some came through the drive-thru to have their ballots corrected. We called, sent emails, sent letters.”
When someone votes in person they have to have some form of identification, like a driver’s license. When someone votes by mail, they have to include information nobody else would know or have, so nobody else votes for them, Jordan said.
“Many of the ballots were rejected because the voter didn’t sign it, or didn’t put the last four digits of their Social Security number or proper identification number for what they had,” she said.
But voters only had so many days after the election to make the correction, and some didn’t. Fixing the ballot required the person to come to the Angelina County Courthouse Annex in person; the administration would work with those who used the drive-thru at the annex as well, she said.
“When you go vote (in person) you have to show something like your driver’s license,” Jordan said. “When you do this, you want to put something in there to identify you that someone else doesn’t know so nobody else votes for you.”
