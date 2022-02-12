Candidates seeking seats on their city council or school boards have until 5 p.m. Friday to file for election.
Lufkin City Council seats filled by Guessippina Bonner in Ward 1 and Lynn Torres in Ward 3 are up for election this year.
Torres will not be filing for reelection, she said in a letter to city council asking to resign from the Lufkin 4B Economic Development Corporation Board. Brent Watkins has filed to run for her seat, Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said. Nobody else has filed yet.
Lufkin ISD has two at-large positions open for election this year. They are currently held by Joe Ceasar and Allyson Langston, who have both filed for reelection.
The position of Diboll mayor held by Trey Wilkerson and city council seats held by Luis Maldonado in District 2, Daniel Lopez in District 4 and Charles Moses, at-large place 6, are up for election this year. All three filed for reelection and have not drawn contenders.
Diboll ISD has two at-large positions held by Jay Wyatt and Laura Cooper up for election. Both are running for reelection.
Diboll ISD also appointed board member Lamona Coleman last fall after board member Andrea Swor resigned her position, which expires in May 2024. Since there was more than a year left in Swor’s term, the board was able to appoint someone until they could hold a special election. That election is set for May 7 along with the regular election, and Swor has again filed for this unexpired two-year term.
The position of Hudson mayor held by Robert Smith and city council seats held by George Knight, who died this year, and Terry Taliaferro are up for election.
Smith and Taliaferro both filed for reelection and Rachella Massey filed to run as alderman. None are facing contenders for their positions yet.
Hudson ISD has three positions up for election this year. Position 1 is held by Matt Taylor, Position 2 is held by Reagan McClenny and Position 3 is held by Charles Willson. Taylor and McClenny have filed for reelection and Rusty Pitts has filed for Position 3.
The position of Huntington mayor held by Frank Harris and city council seats held by Todd Ricks and Gary Litton are up for election. City secretary Julie Davis was unable to confirm who filed for a seat by press time.
Huntington ISD has two positions up for election this year. Position 2 is currently held by Tim Flynt and Position 6 is currently held by Ben Watson. Jacob Sapp has filed for Position 2 and Watson has filed for reelection.
Central ISD has two positions up for election this year. Position 6 is currently held by Kevin Dickinson and Position 7 is currently held by Brant Lee. Jay Vinson has filed for Position 6 and Lee has filed for reelection.
The position of Zavalla mayor held by Carlos Guzman and city council seats held by Joy Yarbrough and Stacy Marshall are up for regular election. Also, since recently elected council member Billy Barrick resigned, there will be a special election called for the seat held by Hulon Miller, who replaced Barrick.
City secretary Waunesa Herrington was unable to confirm who filed for a seat by press time.
Zavalla ISD has three at-large positions open for election held by James Barge, Joe Bridges and Amber Grimes, who have filed for reelection.
Candidates must be a resident of the area in which they are running to serve and should contact their respective cities or schools to file.
