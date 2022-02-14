Early voting in the 2022 March Primary Elections begins today. Angelina County’s registered voters will decide on five county leaders, in addition to the Republican candidate for U.S. Representative to run in the November election.
The following races will be determined in this election: county judge, judge of the 159th Judicial Court and justice of the peace Precinct 1.
Residents can choose between incumbent Republican Judge Don Lymbery and Keith Wright, the former Lufkin city manager, for county judge.
They can choose between Republicans Al Charanza and Todd Kassaw for judge of the 159th Judicial Court. The position is currently held by Judge Paul White, who has already announced his intention to retire.
And they can choose between Republican incumbent Billy Ball and Robert Marshall for justice of the peace Precinct 1.
The following may be determined by this election, but could also lead to a runoff: Angelina County commissioner Precinct 1, Angelina County commissioner Precinct 4 and District 17 U.S. Representative.
Residents can choose between Republicans Kent Walker, Matt Jordan and Jason Wesley for commissioner Precinct 1. And residents can choose between Republicans Melvin Linton Jr., Kenneth Jeffrey and Blake Thornton for Precinct 4.
They also can choose between Republican incumbent Pete Sessions, Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson, Paulette Carson and Rob Rosenberger for U.S. Representative.
Voters can cast a ballot at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center at 601 N. Second Street in Lufkin from today through Feb. 25. This location will primarily be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Feb. 15, 19 and 22-25, when the polling location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters also can cast a ballot at Diboll City Hall, Huntington Civic Center and Zavalla’s First Baptist Church. These locations will primarily be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Feb. 15 and 24, when they will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All polling locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, which is Presidents' Day.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ United States passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
