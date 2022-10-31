NACOGDOCHES — Democrat Jay Kleberg is used to telling voters what the Texas Land Commissioner’s office does.
He’s got it down to a science.
“It manages our public lands and provides critical funding and support for public schools and veterans. It helps Texans prepare for and recover from natural disasters,” he said, while meeting Thursday with voters outside the Nacogdoches County Courthouse.
The two-sentence summary is the natural sum of running for the state’s oldest, yet most obscure, office. Kleberg said he thinks voters are intentionally left in the dark about the complex role of the land office.
“I think it’s beholden upon the officeholder and the candidate to describe the office that they hold or that they’re seeking,” he said.
Doing so also allows him to quickly transition into how he thinks he can do better job at each of those points than the current officeholder or his opponent, Republican Dawn Buckingham.
“She’s not qualified, and they know that. She’s got no relevant experience at all,” Kleberg said of Buckingham, who is slated for a campaign stop today at the Fredonia Hotel.
Buckingham is an eye surgeon from Lakeway and has served in the Texas Senate since 2017. She’s been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Her campaign has been largely quiet, and the stop in at the Fredonia will be her first speaking engagement here during the campaign season.
In a handful of campaign interviews and videos, Buckingham has painted Kleberg as a liberal who supports Green New Deal policies that will increase inflation and worsen the situation along the border with Mexico.
“My opponent is talking about fighting inflation and fixing immigration, and it has nothing to do with the office,” Kleberg said. “If you don’t know any better you might think that’s something a land commissioner might be talking about,”
Kleberg’s the former associate director of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation, which is dedicated to conservation of Texas’ environment and wildlife. His family also owns the massive King Ranch in Kingsville.
“You would want someone who has a background in business, someone who has a background in land management. I’ve got 20 years of experience,” Kleberg said.
Kleberg and Buckingham are vying to replace incumbent land commissioner George P. Bush. Bush did not seek reelection and instead chose to run for attorney general. He lost to Ken Paxton in the Republican runoff.
Kleberg is critical of Bush’s handling of disaster relief funding.
Over the past decade, Texas has received massive amounts of disaster relief, especially following Hurricane Harvey. Yet, around $8.4 billion remains undistributed, he said.
“Today you have counties like Jefferson and the city of Houston in particular that have not received any of that money, violating the Civil Rights Act in the process,” Kleberg said.
The Veterans Land Board, also overseen by the land commissioner, has been without a director for around two years. That agency is in charge of low-interest home loans for veterans as well as nine veterans nursing homes and four state cemeteries.
Kleberg said he wants to expand the cemeteries and add one in East Texas.
“We’re looking at somewhere between Nacogdoches and Tyler,” he said.
In other veterans service, Kleberg said he wanted the state’s toxic burn pit registry funded. Lawmakers authorized the registry, but never funded it.
“It’s about a million dollars a year to make veterans all over the state aware that they can sign up and they don’t have to fight for these benefits. That then works its way up nationally,” Kleberg said.
