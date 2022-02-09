The Precinct 1 commissioner’s race is one of six contested races in Angelina County in the March 1 Republican primary.
With no incumbent running, Matt Jordan, Kent Walker and Jason Wesley are each vying for Precinct 1’s seat on the court. Because there are no Democratic contenders, this race will be determined in the primary election.
Early voting for the primaries begins Monday.
Commissioners are the legislative and executive branch of county government. They set policy, appoint members to regional boards, manage county operations, and set property taxes and the budget.
Until the adoption of the unit-road system, they also were directly over the maintenance and construction of county roads. However, since the adoption of the unit-road system, there has been some debate about what the role of commissioners is and what their pay should be.
Candidates were given 500 words to answer the following three questions. They also were interviewed on video to answer several additional questions.
Q. Tell us about yourself.
A. Jordan: My name is Matt Jordan and I am running for county commissioner in Precinct 1. I’ve lived in Angelina County for 55 years and have resided in Pollok for the past 11. I attended Lufkin High School and Stephen F. Austin where I played baseball. I have been in road construction for 30 years working with engineers, architects and inspectors on jobs ranging all the way up $3.5 million. I have three beautiful children Allie, Jenna and Duke who all attended Hudson ISD and have graduated from A&M, SFA and TJC. A great son-in-law who graduated from Sam Houston State University and an amazing granddaughter.
A. Walker: I am excited to be campaigning for the position of Angelina County Commissioner of Precinct 1.
I am a 1977 graduate of Lufkin High School. I attended Angelina College and Stephen F. Austin where I received my Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting in 1981.
I enjoyed working in the banking industry for over 20 years where I served as executive vice president for many years at one bank, then later served as president of another bank in East Texas. I later became owner of Overhead Door Company of Lufkin Inc., and serviced the Angelina County area for 12 years.
With my banking and financial background and the experience of owning a small business and managing people, I am very qualified and capable of serving in the position of County Commissioner of Precinct 1.
My wife, Karen Walker, and I just celebrated our 40th anniversary and are very proud of our three daughters who all graduated from Hudson ISD and from Texas A&M. We feel that Angelina County is a great place to live and work and to raise families. We are active members at First Baptist Church in Lufkin. We have dedicated our time by serving on various boards and committees in Angelina County. My family believes in giving back to the community and to make an impact to the furtherance of Angelina County.
A. Wesley: My name is Jason Wesley, I am 41 years old and a lifelong resident of Angelina County; I am a graduate from Hudson High School. I’ve worked in the oilfield for 19 years as well as operating heavy equipment for the last 23 years. I am the father of three amazing kids with one in college, high school and in elementary. Although I’ve worked all around the neighboring states, my home has and always will be in Angelina County.
Q. Why did you choose to run for this position?
A. Jordan: I love Angelina County. I was born and raised on these roads. I have worked to upkeep and take care of our highways and streets my entire life. I care about my neighbors, who are my family and friends. I want Angelina County to be a place we are all proud to call home.
A. Walker: I am running for this position because the job duties of county commissioner have changed. In the past if someone could patch potholes and drive a road maintainer, they would qualify to become a county commissioner. Since the voters of Angelina County approved the unit-road system, the county commissioner’s duties are no longer patching potholes, but are to manage the unit-road engineer. In addition to being an overseer of the unit-road engineer, the commissioners’ duties have always included the responsibility of managing the finances of Angelina County. The finances include setting the annual budget, setting the tax rate, borrowing funds, reviewing monthly receipts and disbursement for the county auditor. The commissioners also work with the Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Office, the Landfill and the Airport. These are responsibilities that require a significant amount of time and energy by the commissioners in order to manage efficiently. My education and experience greatly qualify me for the position of county commissioner. The job of commissioner moves far beyond just having meetings every month.
A. Wesley: I’m running for this position to help bring structure, leadership, knowledge and tools that will help operate smoothly and efficiently. I have the proven abilities to oversee SIMOPS (simultaneous operations) as well as normal day to day tasks from start to finish. My idea of success is measured by performance, productivity, planning, preparation and lessons learned. Communication is key and you’ll see that I am firm, direct and transparent. I’ll take on the responsibility to be the voice of the people to express any concerns and/or ideas.
Q. What is the biggest issue facing Angelina County? And how do you propose to fix it?
A. Jordan: The biggest issue in our county is the cost of materials and everything that goes into fixing our roads has gone severely up and no one wants their taxes raised, including myself.
In order to fix this problem we must make wise decisions about how we use the resources we do have on hand. We must work diligently to secure good relationships with our vendors, contractors and other contributors to the supply chain so we can stay ahead of the need rather than scrambling to fill it.
A. Walker: The biggest issue facing Angelina County is bringing unity to the commissioner’s court. There is division, dissension and distrust among the members of the court.
As a board member who has served with several organizations, the most important issue is to work together as a team toward common goals. The commissioner’s court is to be the leader of the county and is to set the example for others to follow. With my experience as a leader, we can work together as team players, all pulling in the same direction toward reaching our goals.
A. Wesley: Although I didn’t vote for the unit-road system, it’s still in place and we need to ensure that it is beneficial. I propose for one, that we get data showing the pros and cons for the unit-road system. After gathering all the information needed, we would then sit down and work together as a team to correct the issues so there is less windshield time so that we are more focused on correcting the issues at hand. In the end, people like to see where their tax dollars are going as well as the outcome. It’s up to us to do our best so that we can continue improving our infrastructure.
