Keith Wright, who was voted in as Angelina’s new county judge, could be heard Tuesday night thanking his wife Amy for all her support as the final tallies rolled in off the printer.
Wright unseated incumbent Don Lymbery, who is in his first term as county judge, in the March 2022 Republican primary, according to unofficial tallies issued by the Angelina County Elections Administration. He received 6,352 votes to Lymbery’s 3,170 votes.
Wright will face no Democratic contenders in the November election and will be sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2023.
“It feels great,” Wright said. “We worked hard. I had a lot of support: my family, my wife Amy and all the different people who worked on my campaign. It was a lot of hard work. I was surprised about how hard it was.”
He said he feels good and was appreciative to Angelina County voters and their faith in him to take on this leadership role.
Wright announced his candidacy in July 2021 while serving as the interim city manager for the city of Diboll. He retired as the city manager of Lufkin in June 2020 after serving the city for more than 25 years. He managed road and bridge issues, emergency response and managed a $70 million budget while overseeing 450-500 employees.
He plans to use the next few months to become fully acquainted with the job and those others who also run the county. He hopes Lymbery will work with him to make the county’s transition to new leadership smooth.
“I’m going to do the best job I can,” he said. “I’m going to do it with honesty and integrity and be an open book, transparent. That’s the way it’s going to be. I wish Don good luck. He has served the county and I hope the best for him and what he does in the future.
Lymbery took office in January 2019 after beating Wes Suiter for the seat in 2018. His campaign focused on the work he accomplished while county judge, including: re-establishing the public forum in commissioner’s court, putting unused county properties back on the tax roll, pay raises for Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies and maintaining the same tax rate for the last three years and for the 2022 budget year.
Lymbery’s term as county judge, however, was met with strife in the commissioner’s court on various issues. The county judge went toe-to-toe with commissioners over the budget, the unit road system, hiring an engineer, converting the old county jail into office space and more.
In 2021, he appointed two of the four commissioners to court after one commissioner resigned and the other was removed from office.
Lymbery did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.
In the race to become judge of the 159th Judicial Court, Todd Kassaw beat Al Charanza with 6,021 votes to Charanza’s 3,653.
“First of all, let me say that I appreciate Mr. Charanza for running a clean race,” Kassaw said. “He put up a really strong fight and he should be proud of the effort he made.
“With that said, I want to say that the God that parted the Red Sea and sent His Son to die on the cross to die for our sins is the same that carried me through this campaign. I give Him all the credit.”
Both men announced their plans to run for office in September and have decades of experience in the legal field.
Kassaw received a degree in agricultural economics from Texas A&M University and his law degree from South Texas College of Law. He specialized in personal injury trial law, which is mostly civil cases and trials and has worked probate law, family law and handled the occasional criminal case.
Kassaw’s campaign focused on his desire to serve the community.
“I’ve had so much support from so many people, too many people to even name,” Kassaw said. “But they know who they are. From contributions to phone calls to social media, it’s been overwhelming, the amount of help and support that I’ve had throughout this process.
“I’m truly humbled by what my friends and this community have done.”
Charanza has represented the state and defendants in criminal cases as well as having handled civil cases and has experience in several different areas of the law, including: four and a half years as an Angelina County assistant district attorney and 18 years running his private practice.
“Thank you to my supporters in my campaign for judge,” Charanza said. “This is not the outcome we hoped for. I appreciate everyone who took the time to vote in this election.”
In the race for Precinct 1 Angelina County Commissioner, Kent Walker beat Jason Wesley and Matt Jordan with 1,612 votes to 342 and 810 votes, respectively.
Walker was shocked and grateful the race did not go into a runoff election, he said.
“All I can do is thank the voters of Angelina County for their confidence and for voting for good government,” he said.
The race for Precinct 4 Angelina County Commissioner has resulted in a runoff election between Kenneth Jeffrey and Melvin Linton Jr., who received 1,097 votes and 832 votes, respectively. The runoff election will be held on May 24.
Blake Thornton lost the tally with 649 votes from the residents of Precinct 4.
Linton said he was going to start planning today and that he wasn’t surprised about the runoff.
“It gives the voters of Angelina County one more chance to choose,” he said. “There were three candidates for this position and I am the only one with any qualifications for the job.”
Jeffrey said he was excited for the runoff, that he appreciated the great campaign Thornton ran and that he was looking forward to running against Linton again. He plans to go door-to-door and to call those who voted in this election in an attempt to keep voters active.
“It’s going to be warm, the weather is good and they’re going to want to do other things than to vote,” he said. “But I’m going to be trying to convince them how important this is in county government.”
