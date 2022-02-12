Early voting begins Monday in the March 1 primary election.
During election season, we routinely urge all Angelina County citizens to educate themselves about the candidates and the issues and to exercise their right to vote.
We want to thank readers who took the time to learn about this election. We published question-and-answer articles with the candidates in contested races. Also, almost all of the candidates sat down for video interviews with staff writer Jess Huff, answering a different set of questions. You can find both the stories and the videos under the election 2022 button at lufkindailynews.com. And all that content is free to read.
There are five contested local races in this year’s Republican primary.
■ Al Charanza and Todd Kassaw are running to become judge of the 159th District Court.
■ In the race for county judge, incumbent Don Lymbery will face former Lufkin city manager Keith Wright.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, Kent Walker, Matt Jordan and Jason Wesley are all vying for a two-year unexpired term.
■ In the Precinct 4 commissioner’s race, Melvin Linton Jr., Kenneth Jeffrey and Blake Thornton are all vying for the position.
■ In the Precinct 1 race for justice of the peace, incumbent Billy Ball will face Robert Marshall.
There are no Democratic candidates seeking any of these seats, making the winners of the primary election, by default, the winners in November’s general election.
In addition, current U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions is being challenged by James ‘‘Stormchaser’’ Nelson, Paulette Carson and Rob Rosenberger for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The winner in this primary will face Democrat Mary Jo Woods in the November general election. And several candidates who are not facing opponents in the primary will face contested races in the November general election.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, 601 N. Second St., Lufkin. Voting also will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 19; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20; and then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22-25.
Other early voting locations are Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St., Diboll; the Huntington Civic Center, 1179 U.S. Highway 69 north, Huntington; and the Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1034 E. Main St., Zavalla. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Feb. 20; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 22, 23 and 25; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
Polls at all early voting locations will be closed Feb. 21 for the President’s Day holiday.
The sample ballot for each of Angelina’s voting precincts can be found at angelinacounty.net/elections. The sample ballot is also on Page 6A of today’s paper.
Voting is a right and privilege but it also is a responsibility. We hope you take it seriously.
