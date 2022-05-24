Today is Election Day for the May 2022 Runoff Elections.
Residents can utilize the countywide polling location system, meaning all registered voters can cast a ballot at any of the county’s polling places, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
The only locally contested race is for Precinct 4 County Commissioner in which Kenneth Jeffrey and Melvin Linton Jr. are each vying for the seat. Precinct 4 encompasses much of the southeastern side of Lufkin, Burke, Diboll and Zavalla as well as all the unincorporated communities in between.
Voters also will decide on several key state races as well ahead of the November election.
On the Republican ballot, voters will decide between:
■ Incumbent Ken Paxton and George P. Bush as the Republican nominee for Attorney General;
■ Tim Westley and Dawn Buckingham as the Republican nominee for Commissioner of the General Land Office; and,
■ Incumbent Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner as the Republican nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner.
On the Democratic ballot, voters will decide between:
■ Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley as the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor;
■ Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski as the Democratic nominee for Attorney General;
■ Janet t. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega as the Democratic nominee for Comptroller of Public Accounts; and,
■ Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg as the Democratic nominee for Commissioner of the General Land Office.
Under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the photograph
■ U.S. passport
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate, according to the the Secretary of State’s office.
Those supporting forms of ID are:
■ copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
■ copy or original current utility bill;
■ copy or original bank statement;
■ copy or original government check;
■ copy or original paycheck; or
■ copy or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
