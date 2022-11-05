Angelina County polling locations for Nov. 8 election Nov 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ■ LifeGate Church GT; 2511 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin.■ St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2118 Lowery St., Lufkin.■ Lufkin Restoration Center; 5574 state Highway 103 east, Lufkin.■ The Old Brick Building, 4030 FM 2021, Lufkin■ Chambers Park Community Center; 500 Pershing Ave., Lufkin.■ O’Quinn Baptist Church; 7433 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok■ Life Point Church; 4737 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin.■ Cross Road Baptist Church; 5714 Old Union Road, Lufkin.■ First Christian Church; 1300 S. First St., Lufkin.■ Denman Avenue Baptist Church; 1807 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin.■ Huntington Civic Center, 1179 U.S. Highway 69 north, Huntington.■ Fuller Springs Baptist Church; 5003 Fuller Springs Drive, Lufkin.■ St. Paul’s Methodist Church; 1505 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin■ Burke Community Center; 3770 Tidwell Road, Diboll.■ Diboll City Hall council room, 400 Kenley St., Diboll.■ Lakewood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3497 S. Main St. in Zavalla■ Angelina College; Community Services Conference Center, Room 104; 3500 S. First St., Lufkin.■ Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; 606 Bending Oak, Lufkin.■ Brandon Community Center, 1612 Keltys St., Lufkin.■ Lufkin Shrine Club; 3906 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin.■ Pollok Baptist Church; 1053 Paul Townsend Road, Pollok.■ Bethel Assembly of God; 3863 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin.■ Woodlawn Baptist Church; 4172 state Highway 103 west, Lufkin■ Bald Hill Baptist Church; 128 Leon Tillman Road, Lufkin.■ Fairview Baptist Church; 3742 FM 2108/FM 58, Lufkin■ First Ora Missionary Baptist Church; 110 Faye Jones Road, Huntington.■ Salem Baptist Church; 965 Ralph Nerren Road, Huntington.■ Harmony Hill Baptist Church; 2708 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin.■ Southside Baptist Church; 1615 Tulane Drive, Lufkin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Polling Locations Baptist Church Lufkin Christianity Angelina County Hall Lakewood Election Angelina College Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Timber Ridge Firearms now open for businessIce Skating in the Pines set to open inside convention centerEDITORIAL: Time to Vote: Early voting begins Monday for 2022 general electionLufkin man celebrates 100 years of lifeLufkin adopts new animal ordinanceMen’s sober living house in the booksTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY’S SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY FOR ANGELINA COUNTYKIEL: Quick a disgrace to Lufkin's proud historyLufkin Panthers’ upset bid of No. 4 Lancaster falls yard shortPOLICE REPORTS: Man facing charges for robbery, resisting arrest, trying to take officer’s weapon Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.

