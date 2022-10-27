In a last-minute decision, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stopped in Lufkin briefly Wednesday afternoon at the 58J Music Café on his tour through rural Texas.
The politician primarily discussed voter tendencies and the need to mobilize rural Texans to vote. Patrick will face Democrat challenger Mike Collier on Nov. 8; early voting began Monday.
The race is closer than he would like, he said. It is being impacted by things like the COVID-19 pandemic and the shooting at Uvalde and it is causing people to talk and to ask why these things are happening.
The rural regions of Texas were blue up until about 20 years ago, he said. And it was the suburbs where the Republicans lived, not the rural areas they occupy now.
“We’re not perfect, but as Republicans, we’ve been in charge of this state since 2003,” he said.
And in that time the state has become one of the largest economies in the world, they have created more jobs in Texas than many other areas, and thousands of people enter the state each day.
Patrick said he has a longstanding relationship with state Sen. Robert Nichols, who has represented Angelina County for more than a decade. The two entered the Senate together in 2007.
“I always trusted his judgment,” Patrick said. “He was so smart and always worked so hard.”
Patrick told attendees he was making his drive through Texas’ rural regions because about half the votes in the state come from rural areas.
Pointing to Fox News maps of other states and the way residents voted, he realized many states where Democrats are winning are states where the majority of Democratic votes come from the cities, while the rural areas surrounding those cities remain primarily red.
The politician also took a few questions from audience members; Republican County Chairman Bob Flournoy used the opportunity to also tout state Rep. Trent Ashby for his work in the House of Representatives.
One woman asked two questions: whether the state would bring state troopers back home from the border? And whether Gov. Greg Abbott was going to clarify the state’s laws regarding mandatory vaccines.
Patrick said he could not speak for Abbott, but agreed the state’s requirements do need to be easier to read. As far as what is happening on the border, he said the state needed the troops and likely would until President Joe Biden did something. He did agree with the woman that the troopers needed a pay raise, and said under his leadership they had received a 12% raise.
Genie Flournoy thanked Patrick for coming and said she wanted to see the state remain strong and red and the country fixed.
“You value what I value,” she said.
Following Patrick’s visit, Michael McCracken said he believed Patrick’s speech was heartfelt and focused on the state’s rural counties. He believed it was spot on.
“Fortunately I heard him last night in Nacogdoches as well, it’s a good stump speech,” he said.
He has followed Patrick’s career mostly in the last few years and knows a little about the man. He believes Patrick is an effective leader of the Senate and his work has supported rural communities, especially due to his connection with Nichols.
Jessica Anthony found Patrick to be down to earth and said he voiced concerns a lot of people have. She recently found an interest in politics after seeing what has happened to the economy, she said.
The new voters expected to participate in this election are made up of 18-year-olds, but also of people like Anthony who are sick of the way the world is going, she said.
“They want to see a difference, they want to see a change,” she said.
She is most excited about Patrick’s border policy and said it seems as though he is fighting to fix what is happening at the border. She isn’t against legal immigration, she said. But she wants to see people pay the money and do the work to get into the United States legally.
