Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, center, talks Wednesday with Republican County Chairman Bob Flournoy, left, and his wife Genie Flournoy at the new 58J Music Café in downtown Lufkin.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

In a last-minute decision, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stopped in Lufkin briefly Wednesday afternoon at the 58J Music Café on his tour through rural Texas.

The politician primarily discussed voter tendencies and the need to mobilize rural Texans to vote. Patrick will face Democrat challenger Mike Collier on Nov. 8; early voting began Monday.

