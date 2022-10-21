Kermit Kennedy and John Vaughn

The commissioner’s seat representing Angelina County’s second precinct is open this election cycle, and two candidates are vying for the position. Incumbent Democrat Kermit Kennedy is facing Republican John Vaughn in his first contested election since taking office in 2019.

Neither candidate faced opposition in the March primary races, where a majority of the contested county seats were determined.

