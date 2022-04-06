Friday is the last day for East Texans wanting to participate in the May municipal elections or constitutional amendment elections to register to vote.
The voter registration application is available online at VoteTexas.gov. The application can be hand-delivered to the voter registrar’s office at 606 E. Lufkin Ave., where Terri Jordan is now presiding as elections administrator.
Voters also may check their registration to make sure their information is current and correct on VoteTexas.gov.
The contested municipal races are:
Lufkin City Council Ward 1: incumbent Guessippina Bonner and Lynn Hargrow.
Lufkin City Council Ward 3: Brent Watkins and Roshin Rowjee.
Lufkin ISD at-large positions: incumbent Joe Ceasar, incumbent Allyson Langston and Delphina Hadnot Maxie.
Diboll City Council at-large Place 6: incumbent Charles Moses Jr. and Ray Williams Jr.
Diboll ISD at-large positions: incumbent Jay Wyatt, incumbent Laura Cooper, Lamona Coleman, Brad Lawrence, Justin Barkley and Nathaniel Thompson.
Hudson ISD Position 3: incumbent Charles Willson and Rusty Pitts.
Huntington ISD Position 2: Jacob Sapp and Michael Ross.
Zavalla mayor: incumbent Carlos Guzman and Denita Ross
The constitutional amendments read:
Proposition 1: Proposing a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
Proposition 2: Proposing a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.