The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple Theater to give registered voters a chance to learn about candidates in May elections.
There are two elections being held in May: the first, on May 7, will include two constitutional amendments and several city and school board elections across Angelina County; the second, on May 24, is a runoff election to determine the commissioner of Precinct 4.
“The Lufkin/ Angelina County Chamber of Commerce has a responsibility to our community to make sure we keep people informed on the issues and topics that can help change the local environment,” said Tara Watson-Watkins, chamber president and CEO.
“We advocate for our entire county by developing a climate in which businesses can create jobs and operate at a profit, which includes keeping the public informed on who is running for public office.”
Candidates will be permitted two minutes to introduce themselves. Co-moderators, Scott Skelton, chairman of the governmental affairs program, Hilary Haglund-Walker, with Regions Bank, and Watson-Watkins will then ask candidates questions.
The questions were prepared ahead of the forum and candidates will have a minute each to answer.
While all candidates were notified of the forum, the chamber said only those who RSVP’d are expected to arrive. Those who promised to be there were:
■ Melvin Linton Jr. and Kenneth Jeffrey, who are running for Pct. 4 Angelina County Commissioner.
■ Brent Watkins and Roshin Rowjee, who are running for Lufkin City Council Ward 3;
■ Guessippina Bonner and Lynn Hargrow, who are running for Lufkin City Council Ward 1;
■ Allyson Langston, Joseph Ceasar and Delphina Hadnot Maxie, who are running in the Lufkin ISD School Board race; and,
■ Laura Cooper, who is running in the Diboll ISD School Board race.
