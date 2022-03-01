Today is Election Day for the March 2022 Primary Elections.
This is the second election in which residents can utilize the new countywide polling locations. All registered voters can cast a ballot at any of the county’s polling locations, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Of the five local races, all but two are guaranteed to have a winner. Voters will decide who is: Angelina County Judge, Judge of the 159th Judicial Court and Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1.
Incumbent Republican Don Lymbery is facing former Lufkin and Diboll city manager Keith Wright.
Al Charanza and Todd Kassaw are vying for Judge of the 159th Judicial Court, a seat held by Judge Paul White, who announced his intention to retire.
Incumbent Billy Ball is facing Robert Marshall to be Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1.
The race for commissioner of Precinct 1 and 4 may be decided this evening, but also have the possibility of leading to a runoff this summer.
■ Angelina County Commissioner of Precinct 1: Kent Walker, Matt Jordan and Jason Wesley are vying for the seat held by Rodney Paulette, who was appointed by Lymbery with the understanding that he would not run for office in this election.
■ Angelina County Commissioner of Precinct 4: Melvin Linton Jr., Kenneth Jeffrey and Blake Thornton are vying for the seat held by Steve Smith, who also was appointed by Lymbery with the understanding that he would not run for office.
■ Current U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions is being challenged by James ‘‘Stormchaser’’ Nelson, Paulette Carson and Rob Rosenberger for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The winner in this primary will face Democrat Mary Jo Woods in the November general election.
In addition, several candidates who are not facing opponents in the Republican or Democratic primary will face contested races in November.
Under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the photograph
■ U.S. passport
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate, according to the the Secretary of State’s office.
Those supporting forms of ID are:
■ copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
■ copy or original current utility bill;
■ copy or original bank statement;
■ copy or original government check;
■ copy or original paycheck; or
■ copy or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.