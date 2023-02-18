The filing period to register for most city and school board elections opened Jan. 18 and closed Friday. Many local elected seats are going uncontested in this election cycle.
Zavalla has a longer filing period for those seeking public office. Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. March 6 to submit their applications to city secretary Leslie Wills.
Lufkin City Council
The Lufkin City Council has two positions up for election this year: Ward 5, represented by Rocky Thigpen, and Ward 6, represented by Trent Burfine. Thigpen drew no competitors for his seat, so the election for that ward will be canceled, city secretary Kara Andrepont said.
Adam Lowther filed to run against Burfine for the Ward 6 seat in this election.
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD has two at-large positions held by Kristi Gay and Andra Self up for election. Both incumbents filed for reelection; Joe Ceasar and Calvasha Summers also filed for a spot, according to Lufkin ISD communications director Sheila Adams.
Diboll City Council
The Diboll City Council has three positions up for election this year. Those seats are District 1, District 3 and At-Large Place 5 that are currently held by Brian Moreno, Benita Sheffield Duffield and Ruben Terrazas, respectively.
Jana Coulter filed to run for the District 1 seat, Nora Munoz filed to run for District 3 and Terrazas filed for reelection.
Diboll ISD
Diboll ISD has three at-large positions held by Ana Castillo, Nathan Terrell and Mike Terrell up for election.
Mike Terrell, Castillo, Patrina Mitchell, Laurel Hendrick Youngblood and Nathanael “Pork-Chop” Thompson all filed for a seat on the school board, said Chantea Allen, the assistant to Diboll’s superintendent.
Hudson City Council
The city of Hudson has three positions up for election this year. Those seats are held by Sherry Hellwig, Juan Ramos and Phil Adkison.
Each of the incumbents has filed for reelection but drew no opponents, city secretary Cheryl Everett said.
Hudson ISD
Hudson ISD has three positions up for election this year. Position 4 is held by Aimee Slusher and Position 5 is held by Reagan McClenny. Additionally, because Position 2 was vacated last year by resignation, the board appointed Chris Smith to that position. This position also is up for election.
Only the incumbents had applied for the seat, so the school board will cancel the election, said superintendent Donnie Webb.
Huntington City Council
The Huntington City Council has three positions up for election this year. Those seats are currently held by Kim Smith, Keith Malone and Rachelle Ebarb, according to city secretary Julie Davis.
Smith and Malone both filed for reelection. Robert Williams filed for a seat as well, Davis said.
Huntington ISD
Huntington ISD has two positions up for election this year. Position 1 is held by Jody Mitchell and Position 7 is held by Michael Ross.
John Brandenburg and Brandi Durham filed to run for Position 1. Bradley Stringer and Ross filed to run for Position 7, Superintendent David Flowers said.
Zavalla City Council
The Zavalla City Council has five seats open this election cycle. Up for regular election are the seats held by Pam Hooks, Kim Retherford and Hulon Miller, former city secretary Waunesa Herrington said.
There also will be a special election for the seat held by Erika Ponder, and the term will last one year before going back up for election. And there will be a special election for the mayor’s seat after Carlos Guzman retired at the beginning of February, but the election for his seat has not been posted formally yet, Wills said.
Three people have filed to run for city council, Wills said. They are: Jeff Mann, Nigel Boyles and Richard Brunk.
Zavalla ISD
Zavalla ISD has two at-large positions, currently held by Chris Runnels and Chris Wade, open for election.
Wade has filed for reelection and Chris Shives and Jamie Dykes each have filed for a seat, superintendent Zach Crawford said. He was not aware of any new candidates on Friday, he said.
Central ISD
Two seats on Central ISD’s school board are open: Position 1, which is held by Michelle McAdams, and Position 2, which is held by Kirsten Redd.
Both incumbents have filed for reelection, and Meagan Leclair has filed to run against Redd for the Position 2 seat.
