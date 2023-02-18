LDN elections

The filing period to register for most city and school board elections opened Jan. 18 and closed Friday. Many local elected seats are going uncontested in this election cycle.

Zavalla has a longer filing period for those seeking public office. Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. March 6 to submit their applications to city secretary Leslie Wills.

