The filing period to register for most city and school board elections opened Jan. 18 and will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 17. And so far, many elected seats are going uncontested.
Zavalla alone has a longer filing period for those seeking public office. Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. March 6 to submit their applications to city secretary Leslie Wills.
Lufkin City Council
The Lufkin City Council has two positions up for election this year: Ward 5, represented by Rocky Thigpen, and Ward 6, represented by Trent Burfine. Both incumbents have filed to run again but had drawn no competitors as of Thursday, city secretary Kara Andrepont said.
Thigpen was first elected to office in May 2014 and represents the southwest segment of the city encompassing the Wildbriar and Brookhollow neighborhoods and the smaller communities to the west of U.S. Highway 59.
Burfine was first elected to office in November 2020 and represents the northwestern segment of the city including those communities along West Frank Avenue, Pershing Avenue and to the northwest of Raguet Street.
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD has two at-large positions held by Kristi Gay and Andra Self up for election. Nobody had filed to run as of Friday afternoon, Lufkin ISD communications director Sheila Adams said.
Diboll City Council
The Diboll City Council has three positions up for election this year. Those seats are District 1, District 3 and At Large Place 5 that are currently held by Brian Moreno, Benita Sheffield Duffield and Ruben Terrazas, respectively.
As of Thursday afternoon, nobody had filed to run for the District 1 seat, Nora Munoz filed to run for District 3 and Terrazas filed for re-election.
Diboll ISD
Diboll ISD has three at-large positions held by Ana Castillo, Nathan Terrell and Mike Terrell up for election.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, only Terrell and Castillo had filed for re-election, assistant to Diboll’s superintendent Chantea Allen said.
Hudson City Council
The city of Hudson has three positions up for election this year. Those seats are held by Sherry Hellwig, Juan Ramos and Phil Adkison.
Each of the incumbents has filed for re-election but had drawn no opponents as of Friday morning, city secretary Cheryl Everett said.
Hudson ISD
Hudson ISD has three positions up for election this year. Position 4 is held by Aimee Slusher and Position 5 is held by Reagan McClenny. Additionally, because Position 2 was vacated last year by resignation, the board appointed Chris Smith to that position. This position also is up for election.
Only the incumbents had applied for the seat as of Friday, said Kathy Mahr, the administrative assistant to superintendent Donnie Webb.
Huntington City Council
The Huntington City Council has three positions up for election this year. Those seats are currently held by Kim Smith, Keith Malone and Rachelle Ebarb, according to city secretary Julie Davis.
Nobody, including the incumbents, had filed for re-election as of Thursday afternoon, Davis said.
Huntington ISD
Huntington ISD has two positions up for election this year. Position 1 is held by Jody Mitchell and Position 7 is held by Michael Ross.
John Brandenburg filed to run for Position 1, and two candidates filed to run for Position 7, Ross and Bradley Stringer, superintendent David Flowers said.
Zavalla City Council
The Zavalla City Council has five seats open this election cycle. Up for regular election are the seats held by Pam Hooks, Kim Retherford and Hulon Miller, former city secretary Waunesa Herrington said.
There will also be a special election for the seat held by Erika Ponder, and the term will last one year before going back up for election. And there will be a special election for the mayor’s seat after Carlos Guzman retired at the beginning of February, although the election for his seat has not been posted formally yet, Wills said.
Three people have filed to run for city council, Wills said. They are Jeff Mann, Nigel Boyles and Richard Brunk.
Zavalla ISD
Zavalla ISD has two at-large positions open for election held by Chris Runnels and Chris Wade.
So far, Wade has filed for re-election, and Chris Shives and Jamie Dykes have each filed for a seat, superintendent Zach Crawford said.
Central ISD
Two seats on Central ISD’s school board are open: Position 1, which is held by Michelle McAdams, and Position 2, which is held by Kirsten Redd.
Both incumbents have filed for re-election, and Meagan Leclair has filed to run against Redd for the Position 2 seat.
