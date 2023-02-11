LDN elections

The filing period to register for most city and school board elections opened Jan. 18 and will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 17. And so far, many elected seats are going uncontested.

Zavalla alone has a longer filing period for those seeking public office. Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. March 6 to submit their applications to city secretary Leslie Wills.

