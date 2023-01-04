Ballot Box

Those considering running for city council or school boards in Angelina County soon will have the opportunity to file.

The period to register for municipal elections opens Jan. 18 and runs through 5 p.m. Feb. 17., with the exception of the city of Zavalla, where applicants have until 4:30 p.m. March 6 to register, according to city public notices.

