Those considering running for city council or school boards in Angelina County soon will have the opportunity to file.
The period to register for municipal elections opens Jan. 18 and runs through 5 p.m. Feb. 17., with the exception of the city of Zavalla, where applicants have until 4:30 p.m. March 6 to register, according to city public notices.
The Lufkin City Council has two positions up for election this year, according to a public notice published by the city. Ward 5 and Ward 6 are represented by Rocky Thigpen and Trent Burfine, respectively.
Thigpen was first elected to office in May 2014 and represents the southwest segment of the city encompassing the Wildbriar and Brookhollow neighborhoods and the smaller communities to the west of U.S. Highway 59.
Burfine was first elected to office in November 2020 and represents the northwestern segment of the city including those communities along West Frank Avenue, Pershing Avenue and to the northwest of Raguet Street.
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD has two at-large positions held by Kristi Gay and Andra Self up for election.
Diboll City Council
The Diboll City Council has three positions up for election this year. Those seats are District 1, District 3 and At-Large Place 5 that are currently held by Brian Moreno, Benita Sheffield Duffield and Ruben Terrazas, respectively.
Diboll ISD
Diboll ISD has three at-large positions held by Ana Castillo, Nathan Terrell and Mike Terrell up for election.
Hudson City Council
The city of Hudson has three positions up for election this year. Those seats are held by Sherry Hellwig, Juan Ramos and Phil Adkison.
Hudson ISD
Hudson ISD has three positions up for election this year. Position 4 is held by Aimee Slusher and Position 5 is held by Reagan McClenny. Additionally, because Position 2 was vacated last year by resignation, the board appointed Chris Smith to that position. This position also will be up for election.
Huntington City Council
The Huntington City Council has three positions up for election this year. Those seats are currently held by Kim Smith, Keith Malone and Rachelle Ebarb, according to city secretary Julie Davis.
Huntington ISD
Huntington ISD has two positions up for election this year. Position 1 is held by Jody Mitchell and Position 7 is held by Michael Ross.
Zavalla City Council
The Zavalla City Council has four seats open this election cycle. Up for regular election are the seats held by Pam Hooks, Kim Retherford and Hulon Miller, city secretary Waunesa Herrington said. There also will be a special election for the seat held by Erika Ponder. The term will last one year before going back up for election.
Zavalla ISD
Zavalla ISD has two at-large positions open for election held by Chris Runnels and Chris Wade.
Central ISD
Attempts to receive information from Central ISD were not successful.
