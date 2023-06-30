The heat dome may begin to show some cracks on Monday, but otherwise the killer heat will continue for Angelina County through the weekend.
No matter which forecaster you ask, they all report no chance of rain through the weekend, with “feels like” temperature pegged at 110 degrees until then.
“This level of heat will stay through the weekend,” said Armani Cassel, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Cassel said rain chances will start to gradually increase from 0% on Monday. It may get at high as 20% by midweek.
The high-pressure dome parked over Texas suppressed the vertical motion required for rain showers to develop, Cassel said.
Instead of temperatures in the upper 90s, the forecast calls for temperatures to stay in the mid-90s for a few days.
Matt Lanza, a forecaster for Space City Weather, said the wetter-than-normal spring East Texas experienced help set up these super-hot cycles.
“It was hotter last year, surprisingly,” Lanza said. “The high pressure dome is going to shift over to Florida next week then we will see some showers and cooler temperatures — more like a normal summer.”
And if East Texans have been hoping for a gift from an early tropical system, Lanza said it’s not going to happen.
“We’ve had three little storms already,” Lanza said. “But they were so weak, they didn’t affect us.”
Looking out beyond July 10, Lanza predicts temps to heat up again.
Texas AgriLife Extension agent Cary Sims advises residents to avoid the temptation to spray down the lawn in the afternoon.
“Watering late in the day increases the chance of setting up fungus in your lawn,” Sims said.
Deep, infrequent watering is best, Sims said.
“Frequent, shallow water does not help develop a deep root system,” Sims said.
Sims also shared an economical way to see if your soil has adequate moisture.
“Try to stick a flathead screwdriver into the ground. Dry soil is extremely hard,” he said. “If the screwdriver penetrates without using a lot of force, you can see or feel whether grass roots are wet.”
Gardeners should also remember that most plants don’t like wet feet — whether they have an orchard or a vegetable garden. When they water, they should make sure the water can drain out.
Also, continue to check on vulnerable people.
For those who don’t have air conditioning, consider spending the hottest hours of the day at the library, the mall or other large retailer.
If East Texans must go outside, they should stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face and dress in loose, lightweight clothing. Light colors are best.
Experts at Ready.gov also list the following tips for surviving the heat:
■ Cover windows with drapes or shades
■ Use window reflectors to reflect heat outside
■ Take cool showers or baths
■ Drink plenty of fluids.
■ Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors.
Be alert for signs of heat-related illness.
Heat stroke is a life-threatening emergency. If you or someone else show the following signs, contact 911 or take them to the hospital immediately. Signs of heat stroke include:
■ Body temperature above 103 degrees F when taken orally.
■ Red, hot and dry skin with no sweat.
■ Rapid, strong pulse.
■ Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness.
Heat illness
If you begin to experience heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea or vomiting, go to a cooler location immediately.
Remove excess clothing and take sips of water or sports drinks. If symptoms worsen or last more than an hour, contact your health care provider.
