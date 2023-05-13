JASPER — The Bridge City Cardinals were ready to take their chances against Hudson’s third starter after getting shut out in a loss and no-hit in a win — with their offensive output in that game limited to a fielder's choice and a couple Hornet errors — during the first two games of a Class 4A Region III Area playoff series. 

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Hornets had an ace disguised as a third starter as Matt Gardner stepped up with one of the biggest games of his Hudson career.

