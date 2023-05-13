JASPER — The Bridge City Cardinals were ready to take their chances against Hudson’s third starter after getting shut out in a loss and no-hit in a win — with their offensive output in that game limited to a fielder's choice and a couple Hornet errors — during the first two games of a Class 4A Region III Area playoff series.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Hornets had an ace disguised as a third starter as Matt Gardner stepped up with one of the biggest games of his Hudson career.
The Hudson senior threw a complete-game three-hit shutout and the Hornets’ offense did just enough to deliver a 2-0 win in the third and deciding game Saturday afternoon.
“We’ve got a three-headed pitching staff with our left-handed pitchers,” Hudson head coach Glen Kimble said. “Any one of those guys can be a number one. He’s closed just about every close game we’ve had. I’ll give him the ball with the game on the line any time.”
He was masterful most of the afternoon. And when Bridge City threatened, he made the pitches when he needed them most, escaping jams in the first and fifth innings.
Gardner allowed three walks while striking out five.
That came after his status was in doubt a night earlier.
“He was sick last night, so we weren’t sure what we were going to get out of him,” Kimble said. “You can’t say enough about him. He went out there and battled. He’s been through it all. He’s not a number three starter.”
Meanwhile, Hudson’s offense did just enough to secure a win a day after being shut out with Griff Salas and James Mitchell driving in runs.
The Hornets were held to two runs in the final 14 innings of the series. Fortunately, the Hudson pitching staff of Colby Turner, Nolan Larsen and Gardner made sure it didn’t matter.
“We didn’t swing it well the last two days,” Kimble said. “We missed signs and we didn’t get down bunts. But there’s a great-hitting team over there and they didn’t do anything all weekend. Sometimes it happens.”
Many of Hudson’s struggles could be attributed to Bridge City starter Aidyn Mulhollan, who was outstanding on the mound. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in his own complete-game effort.
Bridge City got the first scoring opportunity in the first inning when Hunter Ford blooped in a one-out double and moved to third on a passed ball. Nolan Larsen made a heads-up play at first base to gun down a runner at the plate and Cutter Warren chased down a fly ball in center to keep the game scoreless.
Hudson got on the board in the third inning.
Kyle Daniel led off with a single to left and was bunted to second by Nick Gardner before moving to third on a Warren groundout.
Salas blooped in an RBI single that was just out of the reach of a diving second baseman, leaving the score at 1-0.
Hudson caught a break in the fifth inning to maintain the lead.
Brice Swanton lined a two-out single up the middle and John Van Huis smashed a double to deep left. Swanton would have scored easily except the ball bounced over the fence. He was originally given home before the umpires consulted and correctly ruled the play a ground-rule double, putting the potential tying run at third base.
Once again, Gardner was up to the challenge as he got a grounder to Nick Gardner at short to end the threat.
The Hornets finally got an insurance run in the seventh inning. Diesel Gonzalez smashed a ball to the left field fence before Matt Gardner sacrificed pinch runner Bryson Whitehead to third. Mitchell smoked a shot at the shortstop, who had a slight bobble, allowing a sprinting Whitehead to score for a 2-0 lead.
Gardner retired the side in order to secure the win.
Hudson hitters were Gonzalez (double), Salas and Mitchell (single, RBI) and Kolt Larsen (single).
Hudson (28-6-3) advances to play Spring Hill in the regional quarterfinals. Details for that series will be announced later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.