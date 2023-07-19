The Hudson 7U All-Stars are headed to the Dixie Regional World Series in Center later this week. Team members are, front, from left, Makhi Edwards, Cole Brown, Braxley Smith, Issac Mendez, Samir Moreland, middle, Ayson Luna, Easton Spies, Ayden Young, Brayden Fussell, Aaron Flores, Zaydon Holmes, Bentley Whitehead, back, coaches Michael Whitehead, Draylon Fussell, Chris Smith and Zaytavious Holmes.
Strong showings at the district and state tournaments have landed the Hudson 7U All-Stars at this week’s Dixie Regional World Series in Center.
The team rolled to a sweep of Diboll at the district tournament, which qualified it to advance to the state tournament.
Once there, Hudson took wins over Livingston, Sulphur Springs, Panola County and Huffman. The only two losses at the tournament came against state champion Paris and state runner-up Longview.
Despite coming up just short of the championship game, Hudson was invited to this week’s World Series as an at-large team thanks to Dixie officials being impressed by the team’s performance.
The World Series will start with pool play on Thursday before bracket play opens Saturday.
Hudson will compete in Pool B where it will take on Texarkana, Arkansas, at 2 p.m. Thursday. That will be followed by a 3:15 p.m. game against Laurel Jones County, Mississippi. The local all-stars will get back to work Friday with a 3:15 p.m. game against Shreveport, Louisiana, before facing Longview at 5:45 p.m.
Bracket play starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with the championship game slated for 1 p.m. Sunday.
Team members are Ayson Luna, Easton Spies, Ayden Young, Brayden Fussell, Aaron Flores, Zaydon Holmes, Bentley Whitehead, Makhi Edwards, Cole Brown, Braxley Smith, Issac Mendez and Samir Moreland.
The team is coached by Michael Whitehead, Draylon Fussell, Chris Smith and Zaytavious Holmes.
