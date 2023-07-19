Hudson World Series

The Hudson 7U All-Stars are headed to the Dixie Regional World Series in Center later this week. Team members are, front, from left, Makhi Edwards, Cole Brown, Braxley Smith, Issac Mendez, Samir Moreland, middle, Ayson Luna, Easton Spies, Ayden Young, Brayden Fussell, Aaron Flores, Zaydon Holmes, Bentley Whitehead, back, coaches Michael Whitehead, Draylon Fussell, Chris Smith and Zaytavious Holmes.

 Contributed

Strong showings at the district and state tournaments have landed the Hudson 7U All-Stars at this week’s Dixie Regional World Series in Center.

The team rolled to a sweep of Diboll at the district tournament, which qualified it to advance to the state tournament.

Josh Havard’s email address is

josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.