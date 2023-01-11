Former Hudson Hornet Brandon Belt has found a landing spot for the next stop in his MLB career. After spending the first 12 years of his professional career in San Francisco, the left-handed first baseman officially signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon.
While the report was released on Monday night, it became official on Tuesday.
“As we continue to improve upon a strong Blue Jays roster, the elite offensive skills and veteran presence of Brandon is an addition that will greatly complement this team,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement in an Associated Press story. “His consistency and experience on the game’s biggest stages make him a great addition culturally and within our clubhouse.”
The contract was reported as a one-year deal worth $9.3 million.
Toronto also acquired 29-year-old right-hander Zach Thompson from Pittsburgh for 25-year-old minor league outfielder Chavez Young.
Belt gives the Blue Jays a left-handed bat who likely will serve primarily as a designated hitter and a backup to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Over the course of his 12-year career, he has a .261 batting average with 175 homers and 584 RBIs, all while playing in the spacious Oracle Park.
While battling an injury this past season, his batting average fell to .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs.
The Giants, a perennial playoff team, missed out on the postseason.
With the move, Belt will be joining a Toronto team with legitimate title hopes. The Blue Jays were a Wild-Card team last season before falling in the opening round to the Seattle Mariners.
Belt will bring a championship pedigree along with a wealth of veteran leadership to the Blue Jays.
He joined the Giants in 2011 and won World Series titles in 2012 and 2014.
Belt is a 2006 graduate of Hudson High School where he was an all-state player for head coach Glen Kimble and the Hornets.
He was originally selected in the 11th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by Boston but opted to go the junior college route at San Jacinto.
After a year there, he was chosen in the 11th round by Atlanta but chose to go to the University of Texas where his Longhorns finished as the national runner-up at the College World Series.
He was taken in the fifth round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Giants where he quickly rose to the Major League roster.
Following his two World Series titles, Belt was a MLB All-Star in the 2016 season.
In addition to his on-field exploits, Belt has been active in giving back to the community.
His scavenger hunts have been a hit in the area while he is also getting ready to host the Second Annual Brandon Belt $100K Grand Slam Team Tournament on Lake Sam Rayburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.