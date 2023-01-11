Former Hudson Hornet Brandon Belt has found a landing spot for the next stop in his MLB career. After spending the first 12 years of his professional career in San Francisco, the left-handed first baseman officially signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon.

While the report was released on Monday night, it became official on Tuesday.

