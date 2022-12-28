Lufkin High School alumnus Zachary Dickerson soon will be traveling to Europe after shipping winter materials for the citizens of Ukraine.
Dickerson graduated from LHS in 2004 before attending Sam Houston State University and Angelina College. He studied business administration and general psychology.
After spending some time skiing in Colorado, Dickerson decided to move there full-time, graduating from Western Colorado University. He still lives in Colorado.
When Russia first invaded Ukraine in early 2022, Dickerson felt the urge to do something to help, he said.
“I don’t have any military background whatsoever, but I’ve always been blown away that Hitler would try to invade Russia and make the exact same mistake that Napoleon did,” he said. “It’s just a really famous example of what not to do.”
Dickerson began to realize that citizens of Ukraine were not just having to battle the Russian invaders but the elements, as well, he said. And Southwestern Colorado — with its cutting-edge sports and booming outdoor industries — is a considerable deposit of state-of-the-art cold weather equipment, he said.
“I’ve always found it so crazy that our own military often has equipment that is far inferior to a lot of the really good stuff that we see here in Southwestern Colorado,” he said. “The sports market really drives the tech — you can be in a down-filled sleeping bag in negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit weather with six inches of snow on you and be completely dry.”
Dickerson intends to deliver wool socks and gloves, goose or synthetic down items, micro-fleece items, polyester, wool or nylon tops or bottoms and down or synthetic winter sleeping bags to the Ukrainians next month.
“There’s a lot of good material that is just resting wastefully by at the bottom of everyone’s closet or in their garage that we can get over to them,” he said. “If we can spare it, we should send it where it can do the most good — a sleeping bag can be the difference between a person living or dying.”
Dickerson and his team also will be shooting and producing a short film to inspire others to help those in Ukraine. He will be traveling from Denver to Warsaw, Poland, where he will meet with a man who has been transporting goods to Lviv. He will then be taken to Ivano-Frankivsk to oversee the delivery and to build relationships to learn how to better assist the people there.
“This first mission is exploratory — there may be some things where they’re like, ‘Bring more of these, these are great,’ or ‘Don’t bring these, they don’t work so well,’” he said. “I just want to establish what they need and how we can best get it to them.”
Dickerson knows the shipping costs will be expensive and encourages those who want to help to provide cash funds rather than making huge clothing purchases.
“But you can’t put a dollar sign on saving lives,” he said. “We have what they need to stay alive. We cannot help them all but we should help some because we can.”
