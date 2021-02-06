A little more than a year after blessing Nacogdoches full-time with its stellar smoking skills — not to mention its generous mission resulting in hundreds of free sandwiches and thousands in funds for charitable causes — Be Blessed BBQ has finally graced Lufkin with its own brick-and-mortar version of their popular food trucks in an eatery on South Timberland Drive.

I’d heard some complaints about lengthy drive-thru times, so I phoned in my order for pickup on two occasions last month, and the team had my food ready in a jiffy on both visits. So calling in definitely eliminates any issues with waiting.

Brie Bradford is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.