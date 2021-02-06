At bottom, the Texas Twinkie — a mild, de-seeded jalapeño pepper stuffed with chopped, fatty brisket, cream cheese and pepper jack cheese, wrappped in maple bacon, dusted with Creole seasonings and a touch of barbecue sauce and smoked — is a highly addictive treat that’s easily the star of this menu. And the Burger Bite, top, is a tasty and intriguing blend of sausage and ground beef surrounding cubes of melted cheddar and Monterey Jack, seasoned, wrapped in maple bacon and served with a side of their homemade sauce for dipping.
Be Blessed BBQ’s brisket, which is phenomenal, becomes a cult item fit for the King when served on a bun slathered with peanut butter and grape jelly — a combination called The Landslide that sounds like a pregnancy craving to some but definitely triggers the taste buds of those of us in the “sweet and savory” camp.
Grandough Baking Company provides an assortment of cheesecakes and pies at Be Blessed BBQ, all sinfully delicious and beautifully decorated. I couldn’t resist a soft, creamy blueberry cheesecake on a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and dusted with an edible gold glitter — the perfect fanciful ending to a meal full of fanciful and playful dishes.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
Be Blessed BBQ’s macaroni and cheese is elevated to a whole new level when topped with their moist, juicy pulled pork, tangy sauce and a blend of melted shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Great care is shown in everything they prepare, including the sweet and smoky beans with chunks of sausage and flecks of pepper.
A little more than a year after blessing Nacogdoches full-time with its stellar smoking skills — not to mention its generous mission resulting in hundreds of free sandwiches and thousands in funds for charitable causes — Be Blessed BBQ has finally graced Lufkin with its own brick-and-mortar version of their popular food trucks in an eatery on South Timberland Drive.
I’d heard some complaints about lengthy drive-thru times, so I phoned in my order for pickup on two occasions last month, and the team had my food ready in a jiffy on both visits. So calling in definitely eliminates any issues with waiting.
