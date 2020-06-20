I have to brag! Granddaughter Hannah Herde successfully defended her dissertation in particle physics on June 11. She said, “It means a lot to me that you plan to attend to support me as I take this final step of my PhD via zoom.” There were more than 70 participants watching her defend her thesis on the Higgs boson mass via Zoom.
Hannah was in Northern Sweden; her adviser, Gabriella, her two other examiners and we participants watched from around the world. College professors, high school teachers, friends from all over the world and family joined to watch. She did a 45-minute presentation and then the examiners asked questions that we were not allowed to hear. Then, they came back with their decision that she was officially Dr. Hannah Herde after working for six years toward this day.
The degree is from Brandeis University. She spent much time outside Geneva, Switzerland, at CERN, working on the ATLAS Experiment on the Large Hadron Collider.
In August she will start research at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory operated by Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. Her fiancé Martin Mörtsell just completed his Master in Electrical Engineering and will soon start a job with a Swedish company. Dr. Hannah Herde is 28 years old and this degree was on her birthday. We are so proud of her.
I was on Facebook and Kay Jones went live. It was a parade in front of her mom Lera Patton Jones‘ house of all of her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great- and even a great-great-great-nephew. They came from Tenaha, Houston and here in Lufkin.
There were some 40 that brought the pit and cooked steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, and sausage and they did it up right. Miss Lera is the youngest girl of 10 siblings and the only one living. She is 86.
They all brought presents, flowers and food. It was a surprise. Kay said that the nieces planned it and told her what time to have her mother out on the porch for the parade of cars that were painted and decorated.
I found out that Kay’s son Kordell Rodgers, who attends Texas State University in San Marcos, came in for the parade. He will be playing football (if there is a football season) there for Texas State.
Kay has been the administrative assistant to the director of the Early College High School at Pineywoods Community Academy for three years.
Bailey and Ben Miller are the parents of Archer Franklin Miller, born June 9. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 21¼ inches long. His two-year-old brother is Emerson. Lufkin grandparents are Kristi and Ricky Gay, and David and Kim Watson of Jonesboro are the other grandparents.
Mildred Sparks will be 99 years young on June 22. I never had her for home economics in the 9th grade and I guess that is why I am not a good cook, house cleaner or seamstress. Hope that you have a happy birthday.
I drove by the mural on Frank Street that Byron Jones is painting of the baseball teams. He starts at 6:30 a.m. and works until 7:30. He got publicity in the paper but you need to drive by and see his results. It is huge with the Thundering 13 and the Fierce 14s.
Annie Rayburn, daughter of Scott and Jana Rayburn, will graduate as valedictorian of Chester High School in Chester. Scott is city planner of Lufkin and Jana an educational diagnostician. Annie is the granddaughter of Sara Rayburn and the late V.R. Rayburn of Lufkin and Patsy Martin and the late John Martin of Chester. She will be attending Texas A&M and has been accepted to the Mays Business School where she will pursue a degree in finance.
She will join cousins who are currently Aggies. Among them is Kyle Rayburn, who graduated from Lufkin last year. Recently, Annie was honored to be named Dogwood Princess for Tyler County. Athletics has been highly important in her life. She has won all-district honors all four years in basketball and three years in volleyball, advanced to regionals every year in track and cross country, and was a state qualifier in cross country her sophomore year. She also has been a regional qualifier in UIL academics, a cheerleader four years and a FFA participant.
Barry and Karen Ogletree were a part of the organized Jeep Parade for Flag Day on last Saturday. Police led the group from his shop location at 2107 North John Redditt through downtown. Benton Reynolds organized the jeep clubs. I told them that I had a lunch date on Saturday and could not make the ride. They plan one for Labor Day and maybe they will ask me to ride then.
Carolyn New and daughter Hilary Howard and daughters Cora and Helen were here before they went to Crockett to get their Boy Scout, 11-year-old Wesley Howard. We had to eat at Morales one more time that Friday night. Wesley was named “Pioneer of the Year” at “Camp Covid.” That is what they named the camp. All of the Boy Scout Camps had been closed due to COVID-19 and a friend gave up his summer and let the scouts use his private land with a lake out of Crockett for camp. There were more than 50 to 60 boys that were allowed to get their badges. There were 16 boys in Wesley’s troop from Houston. Wesley will be in the 6th grade and cannot wait until he is able to go to Philmont Scout camp in New Mexico.
Tom Gann sent me this message: Spotted this beautiful and huge woodpecker at my bird feeder. It’s called an ivory-billed woodpecker and considered “definitely or probably extinct.” Saw him at 7:30 a.m. from my bathroom window. Tom even had a picture of him from his bird book. Exciting.
