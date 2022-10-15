Smokey J’s burnt ends are caramelized, almost candied cubes of brisket so tender they simply melt in your mouth. Pair them with their Smoked Mac & Cheese with pockets of melty queso blanco, sweet diced poblanos and a smoky flavor for an upscale barbecue experience.
Smokey J’s brisket is pull-apart tender, smoky and flavorful with a beautiful smoke ring, while the potato salad, with chunks of diced pickles, scallions and boiled eggs, tastes like the one my grandmother made.
Smokey J’s burnt ends are caramelized, almost candied cubes of brisket so tender they simply melt in your mouth. Pair them with their Smoked Mac & Cheese with pockets of melty queso blanco, sweet diced poblanos and a smoky flavor for an upscale barbecue experience.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
The Texas Grilled Cheese, with its fall-apart tender brisket, queso blanco and pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun, melted in my mouth.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
Smokey J’s brisket is pull-apart tender, smoky and flavorful with a beautiful smoke ring, while the potato salad, with chunks of diced pickles, scallions and boiled eggs, tastes like the one my grandmother made.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
Smokey J’s sweet and spicy sauce lends a tangy flavor to the The Big Jim, filled with brisket, provolone cheese, two onion rings and two slices of pepper jack cheese between toasted buns.
Meat lovers craving a truly gourmet delicacy could spend hundreds of dollars at any of the swankiest steakhouses in East Texas — and they’d still be missing out on some of the finest bites being served in our area.
That’s because the most mouthwatering morsels of beef around these parts come not from a high-dollar chophouse but from a local food truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.