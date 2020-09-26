Doug Rawlins is a well-known Christian blogger. He is invited to speak in Egypt, where he makes some controversial comments about his faith in the overwhelmingly Muslim nation. He is kidnapped and tortured, in return. Receiving no help from our government, his wife flies over to try to help him. Can she rescue Doug in time? Or will the terrorists make him disappear without a trace?
This film was supposedly “inspired by true events,” meaning they put several things that happened to different people into one story. The cinematography is grainy and unrefined. The action does draw you in, but then pulls back, so as not to get too graphic or intense. It seemed like the filmmakers weren’t working with much of a budget.
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
