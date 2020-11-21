Manhattan Fine Dining’s cacio e pepe — or “cheese and pepper” — is a mountain of luxurious, super-cheesy smoked Gouda pasta carbonara with sweet, succulent crab meat. This dish was masterful, kind of like if your grandmother’s chicken spaghetti had crab meat instead of chicken and a serious upgrade to the cheese component. And the flavors seemed married from the moment it arrived at the table, an effect that usually requires a night in the fridge to achieve.
Manhattan Fine Dining’s charcuterie features heavenly bites of perfectly executed, melt-in-your mouth tenderloin accompanied by soft asparagus wrapped in bacon and a side of bright, tangy Béarnaise sauce for dipping. The dish was not only the best I’ve had at Manhattan, it’s also a steal at $15.
The salmon dill tikka was perfectly cooked, with a dill cream sauce that added the perfect tang to that buttery, lemony fish. The dish was accompanied by a medley of juicy sautéed onions, broccoli, French green beans, corn and diced carrots and a side of tender, sweet roasted baby potatoes with mildly spicy seasoning that were so marvelous when dipped in the dill cream sauce, they almost stole the show.
The salmon-stuffed avocados included two smooth, buttery avocados paired perfectly with generous helpings of a salmon preparation similar to a tuna salad, with a nice crunch of celery, only creamier.
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
Manhattan Fine Dining’s parmesan roasted cauliflower is a tender, buttery dish with just a faint hint of the nutty cheese
BRIE BRADFORD/The Lufkin Daily News
An order of soft, puffy naan wound up being enough for four people but is as fantastic a vessel for sopping up juices as buttermilk biscuits or toast are here in the South.
While I recently made note of Manhattan Fine Dining’s new “Mediterranean Way” menu after seeing it pop up multiple times in my Facebook newsfeed, I also seemed to recall hearing something about the restaurant serving an authentic Indian menu now, too.
So when I saw Manhattan among the choices on DoorDash a couple weeks ago, I had the opportunity to sample one of those Indian dishes — and it was so good I immediately called a friend and made plans for a visit to the restaurant’s COVID-19-compliant dining room to see if the Mediterranean menu was just as delicious.
