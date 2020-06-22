This week, June 22-28, is designated as “National Pollinator Week.” More than 75% of flowering plants and food crops require pollination for good production. Pollination also ensures wildlife have berries and seeds available. Most folks know that bees, butterflies and hummingbirds carry pollen from plant to plant as they feed on nectar. Other pollinators include bats, beetles, wasps and flies.
In 2010 pollination by honeybees added $19 billion of crops to our economy. Other insect pollinators helped produce $10 billion of crops that year. Honeybees are native to Europe, brought here more than 400 years ago. There are also many species of native bees that pollinate crops and plants.
Pollinators are decreasing in number due to development and loss of habitat. Home gardeners can help by planting a pollinator garden and limiting the use of pesticides.
A pollinator garden supports pollinators as well as adding beauty and interest to your property. Plan your garden so something is flowering from early spring until frost. Groups of plants are more successful in attracting pollinators than single plants. Native plants will attract more pollinators and serve as the host plant for native butterflies. The website, pollinator.org, has a guide to selecting pollinator plants for your region.
The Master Gardeners’ native plant bed outside Angelina Extension is an example of the use of native plants. Pam’s Pink Turks Cap has just begun to bloom adjacent to American Beautyberry shrubs. The beautyberries are covered with tiny pink blossoms. Hummingbirds feed on Turks cap while bees enjoy the nectar from the beautyberries.
Near the entrance to the extension office blue salvias are blooming. The tall blue spikes feed native bees and butterflies. We have added butterfly weed, asclepias tuberosa, to provide a host plant for monarch butterflies. Coreopsis, also know as tickseed, has disc shaped yellow flowers that offer a landing pad for butterflies. Wax myrtle, flame sumac and deciduous holly are all natives that add interesting foliage as well as flowers and berries to feed pollinators and birds.
This year National Pollinator Week activities are online due to the need for social distancing. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website at fws.gov has links to resources that can be enjoyed by all ages. There are podcasts about native bees and pollinator gardens. Webcasts show monarch habitat across North America. There is a pollinator brochure titled “Attracting Pollinators to Your Garden” that can be downloaded.
Enjoy your summer and stay safe.
