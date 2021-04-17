While trying to eke out a living as a tabloid reporter, a washed-up journalist thinks he’s stumbled onto the story of the century. Unexplained miracles have begun happening in the sleepy hamlet of Banfield, Massachusetts.
Surrounding a young girl, who claims the Virgin Mary speaks through her, thousands are coming to faith in God, thanks to the signs and wonders being performed. But, some suspect that these “miracles” may not be as holy as they appear on the surface. Even though they claim to be agents of the Lord, could there be a much darker motive lurking in the dark?
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.