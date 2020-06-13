NACOGDOCHES — When it comes to homecooked diner-made food, Kinfolks Restaurant is a solid choice.
The Nacogdoches family-style American diner has that comfortable feel that comes along with a menu of the specials on a chalkboard, a staff who welcome you at the door and a light buzz of chatter from those at the surrounding tables.
The menu was diverse, with the heaviest portion being their all-day breakfast. I chose the French Toast meal with eggs, bacon and sausage, a single pancake, a single waffle, the Chicken Fried Chicken Salad and a Beefy Tater with a side of onion rings.
The waffle and Beefy Tater were probably the weakest of the dishes.
The waffle was thin and floppy with only a ring of crunch around the edges. I thought it was dry and lacking flavor that was only marginally better with syrup.
The Beefy Tater was decent, but again lacked flavor. The dish originally comes with ground beef, grilled onion, cheddar cheese and sour cream. I added bacon and found out they were out of sour cream. They tried to get some before I left, but it didn’t make it in time, so I took some ranch.
My main problem was that the potato was piled high with ground beef that was not seasoned. I was disappointed because there could have been such potential to enhance the flavor with some spice or some savory sauce or even just your average taco seasoning. The bites with cheese and ranch did help, but not even the bacon could make that palatable.
The rest of the food was great, however. The pancake was good — thin, slightly doughy with a subtle warm flavor made that much better by the warm syrup.
The French Toast also was delicious. It was not the best iteration I’ve had, but it tasted great. It wasn’t overly sweet or heavily cinnamon. The dusting of powdered sugar and the coat of syrup I gave it were the icing on the proverbial cake.
Another notch in the good chart is that the composition was solid, not soggy, even when doused with syrup.
The sides were good overall, as well. The onion rings had that good, thin, lightly crunchy breading with a sweet and crunchy onion. The bacon was also lightly crunchy with a cut that I appreciated with a good amount of fat. The hashbrowns were good but a little undercooked, but the eggs had that nice home-cooked texture and fluff.
The Chicken Fried Chicken Salad was the most surprisingly good dish of the meal. The lettuce, tomato and chicken were obviously fresh. The portion of chicken to salad was high, which may be a good thing to some and less to others.
However, the chicken itself was lovely — crunchy breading with an addicting flavor that leans heavily into the salt flavor palate.
In the end, I enjoyed Kinfolks Restaurant. It seems like a great place to come for a low cost, yummy meal and some quality conversation. If you’re ever in north Nacogdoches and find yourself hankering for a good meal, check them out.
They are at 4817 NW Stallings Drive and open 5:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. daily.
