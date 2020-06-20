Foodies have been curious about Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp since the fall, when its owners began transforming the former Barnhill’s/Posado’s Cafe building on the south loop into the funky, sea foam green eatery with a long list of disciples at its other locations in Beaumont, Lake Charles, Lumberton, Port Arthur and Winnie.
And after its opening earlier this month to much fanfare, word-of-mouth, packed parking lots and sometimes hour-plus-long wait times for a table, those who haven’t tried it yet are likely wondering whether it’s worth all the fuss.
Believe the hype.
Tia Juanita’s nails it on atmosphere, vibe, music, aesthetics, service and — most importantly — the food.
Bright colors, Mexican oilcloth table coverings and an eclectic mix of posters, stickers and signs set the background while a soundtrack featuring everything from classic rock, folk and country to Frank Sinatra and Floyd Cramer sets the tone for a good time (at a volume that is mercifully just right for talking over without screaming). The restaurant also features live music in the bar area Wednesday through Saturday — also at a pleasant volume that doesn’t drown out all conversation.
A friend and I couldn’t resist checking it out on opening day.
We started our meal with the Blackened Seafood Nachos with shrimp and crab — an impressive pile of homemade tortilla chips, shrimp and bits of crab, spicy blackened seasoning, melted mozzarella, mild white queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeños and a bright, fresh salsa. The freshness of the shrimp struck me first, followed rapidly by the kick of the spices. Each bite just gets better as your palate adjusts to the heat and you dig down into the bottom layers, where chips lurk softened as they soak up the queso.
An order of hushpuppies with Mexican butter showed off a sweet interior encased in an old-fashioned corn meal batter while the mildly spicy herbed butter offered a slightly hot afterkick.
I love roast beef poboys, and theirs is fantastic, with a buttered baguette that’s soft on the inside yet crisp enough on the outside to hold up under the mound of perfectly tender and blissfully salty seasoned roast beef, a nice blanket of melted mozzarella and a delicious au jus to tie it all together. On a subsequent visit, however, the baguette on the Cajun Girl Poboy with grilled shrimp and onions, mozzarella and a heavy helping of their pepper jack cream sauce didn’t hold up nearly as well under the heft of its ingredients, rendering it a dish that could only be eaten with a fork — something that’s never bothered me but was a slight disappointment for my dining companion.
The fresh, flaky Blackened Redfish Pontchartrain had great flavor, with a salty, slightly spicy seasoning, light mushroom sauce and bright pineapple pico, sweet shrimp and their tender veggie mix of squash, zucchini and red bell peppers that is often the spiciest thing on the menu.
We finished our meal with their Sopapilla Cheesecake: creamy vanilla cheesecake ensconced in a cinnamon-dusted sopapilla and topped with a strawberry sauce and piped whipped cream that tasted like icing — a dessert so good I’ve eaten there four additional times and finished my meal with it on each visit.
I ordered the Shrimp and Grits to go for a friend, who kindly allowed me to sample it. The sweet jumbo shrimp in a garlic and tomato sauce is fantastic, but the perfectly creamy pepper jack cheese grits dotted with diced jalapeños are one of the best things on the menu. In fact, I’ve ordered a side of the grits each time I’ve dined there since, eating half at the restaurant, where they’re mildly hot, and taking half home to marinate in the fridge and eat later, when the jalapeños really begin to kick in and shine through.
That seems to be the case with all leftovers from Tia Juanita’s — and you will have leftovers: You may think it’s spicy at the restaurant, but you won’t meet the true heat until you’re raiding the fridge later that night or the next day.
As for me, I not only raided the fridge that night but also returned the next day, this time starting with the Blackened Shrimp and Crab Bread Bowl our server recommended, and my friend and I could immediately see why. He cut into the bread bowl and extracted bites from that covered in the exquisite mix of their pepper jack cream sauce and melted mozzarella highlighted by blackened shrimp and bits of lump crab meat, while I enjoyed dipping the buttered bites of toast and homemade tortilla garnishes into the fondue.
We also split an order of crab cakes, which were light, fresh and perfectly delicious — hands down the best crab cakes in town for my money. And like the bread bowl, the crab cakes are a safe choice for those who can’t handle a lot of spice, as long as they stay away from the remoulade on the side, which I loved, but which definitely has a kick. The crab cakes with just a squeeze of lemon alone, however, are also perfectly delicious.
For my meal, I went with the Seafood Enchiladas, a real treat stuffed with mozzarella, baby shrimp and crab and smothered in pepper jack cream sauce, fresh blackened scallops and jumbo shrimp. While this is one of my favorite dishes, it probably wasn’t wise for me to order this on the heels of eating the bread bowl, as the pepper jack cream sauce is so prominent in both dishes.
My friend had a pound of boiled jumbo shrimp for his entree, simple yet succulent with the fresh, bright cocktail sauce with horseradish and lemon.
On my next visit, we started with fried green tomatoes in an old-school cornmeal batter served with a creamy bacon sauce that offered a pleasant contrast and chargrilled oysters with butter and parmesan that I could have sat there and eaten all day.
For my entree, I had the grilled salmon — hands down the best thing on the menu, in my book. The perfectly prepared, tender and flavorful salmon was cloaked in a garlic cream sauce with capers, notes of dill, green onions and a squeeze of lime. The seasoned rice is nothing special, but is nicely elevated when mixed with this tangy sauce.
My friend had the beef fajitas, which she generously allowed to me to snag a bite of, and that heavily marinated, perfectly tender steak was the best I’ve ever had — so good, in fact, that I returned the next day and bought an order for myself.
Unfortunately, just one day later, they were the worst fajitas I’ve ever had, so tough and stringy that I literally could not chew them and had to discretely spit them out. Then I remembered why I usually order chicken fajitas: As much as I love beef, at the end of the day it’s just a skirt steak, so it’s always a gamble as far as the quality of what you might get.
But for fajitas as good as that one bite I had the day before — and when I called my friend to apologize for snagging it, she assured me that her entire order was melt-in-your-mouth tender — I will most assuredly be taking that risk again.
The next day (yes, I believe I have a problem), a friend and I split a heaping mound of their Spicy Beef Nachos — homemade chips topped with charro beans, seasoned ground beef and a river of queso and melted cheddar jack cheese, with jalapeños and salsa on the side. These nachos are so good that what initially began as us politely removing chips from our respective sides of the plate quickly devolved into us greedily grabbing the most cheese- and meat-laden nachos we could extract. And despite stuffing ourselves completely, we still had half the order left over to take home, although the bottom layer could have used a little more cheese and queso.
Servers are sweet and bend-over-backward accommodating, while managers float about constantly checking on diners. But social distancing is pretty much out the window in the lobby and at the bar due to the popularity of what has quickly become my go-to restaurant, so diners may want to mask up while waiting to be seated in either of those areas.
Tia Juanita’s is at 3102 South John Redditt Drive and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 238-3090 or find their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.