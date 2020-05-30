Karen and Barry Ogletree sent this about their parade on Saturday before Memorial Day.
Early Saturday morning, three jeep groups (Pineywoods Jeep Group, Outkasts Jeepers and Jeepers for Jesus) worked at our cemetery placing flags by all the military heroes there. When they finished, they came to Barry’s shop for pizza and cokes. Barry had all our military vehicles ready to go with flags and bunting. Bruiser, a 1941 command car, actually saw action during WWII. There are several bullet holes in the front. Bruiser, Lula Pearl, Betty Lou, Thelma Liz, Pup, Mule, Fred and several other decorated Jjeeps were in the parade that started down John Redditt to Frank Street then turned into the downtown area to First Street. From there they traveled on past the mall, turning at Beard’s to Lowe’s, and headed back to the shop.
This took around an hour and to our delight we saw people waving, honking their horns, and dads pointing out the military trucks to their children. For that hour, we all forgot about the pandemic and enjoyed the fresh air. Lufkin is a special town with wonderful people and we were able to honor the military in our special way. Karen’s father, Bill Bowlin, was one of the first people to enter Japan after the atom bomb and lived with a Japanese family during the reconstruction of Japan, so I have reason to salute our military.
Rohte Winthrop had an estate sale in Nacogdoches and Julie and I had to make a run over to see what she had for sale.
The clearing near Carraway Funeral Home and Lucky Puppy is going to be The Villas Cedar Grove, 68 senior apartments that will be affordable multi-family development project.
Ginny and Neil Bowman (GG and Pops) are the grandparents of Eli Neil Bowman, born May 17 to Matt and Ashley Bowman. Eli weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and was 20 inches long. Great-grandparents are Cile and Tenney Braden, Doris Bowman and the late Bob Bowman and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mar Teres Tea Room is open with limited seating.
Lois and Bob Chambers celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on May 26 at Red Lobster. Lois was hungry for seafood. She knew about the Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp in Winnie. Her daughter Julie has a beach house and they go there to eat.
On my birthday, I was hungry for seafood. Ralph & Kacoo’s had opened for inside dining and that was where I wanted to go, so Ernest, Julie and Rocky went with me for seafood.
Then Thursday, our birthday group met at Café Del Rio for my second birthday party. Nancy Moore, Carolyn Haney, Julie Jumper-Morris and Carolyn New helped me celebrate with Mexican food. This is the party that Oscar Dillahunty still finances for our birthdays in memory of Jean Dillahunty.
Neal and Mary Ann Naranjo spent the weekend with Katie Naranjo and husband Jonathan Stanich and baby Charles Edward, aka ‘‘Ragnar,’’ and Jennings Neal and Morgan Naranjo with Ella Marie and Ava Reese at Lake Travis. I looked up the baby’s nickname, “Ragnar,” and it meant Norse warrior. You will have to ask Neal what it means to them.
I had trouble with my sink faucet leaking, and Raymond Dulaney with Truss & Son Plumbing came out. Since it was a corner sink, he had to go back and get a “little” person to go up into the space. He brought Carson back and they got me back in business. A second trip for my commode, he brought Cooper Thornton, who is just 6 foot, 8 inches. No way could he have gotten to my sink drains.
For Memorial Day weekend, our plan was to go to grandson Michael Stevens‘ wedding to Brittany Brown at the Old River Assembly of God Church and from there go to Kemah. Julie and Rocky were with us. We arrived at the USA Marina Bay RV Resort. Julie and Rocky had a cabin. We decided that the Kemah Boardwalk would be less crowded on Friday, so we drove down to Landry’s Seafood House. I had gone to eat seafood and I had something every meal. They were in compliance with empty tables between everyone. We had a good view of the boats/ships going in and out of the channel to Galveston Bay. Most people on the boardwalk had on masks. The midway rides were not open.
Saturday, we were up and dressed for the wedding. After the wedding we made the circle through Winnie and had lunch at Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp. We drove through High Island and Crystal Beach looking at the new houses. We got to the Bolivar Ferry and rode over on the Robert C. Lanier. We were making a big circle and drove down Seawall Boulevard in Galveston and there was no social distancing there with people all on the beach along the strip. We made a stop at our favorite Topwater Grill in San Leon. I called Sylvia and Bill Ricks from there. We had been with them several years ago and introduced them to it. It was crowded on Saturday night with live music and people coming in to eat from their boats.
Sunday, we had church and communion at the RV Park with Julie and Rocky and watched the First Christian Church on YouTube from the laptop. This was the day we were going to the San Jacinto Monument in La Porte. Julie had called and found out the monument would be open on Sunday, but it was closed when we got there. We drove around the battle grounds and saw the Mexican camp site. Rocky said they were in the swamp. We drove to the Texian Camp and it was on high ground.
The Battleship Texas was dry docked near Buffalo Bayou and we were able to take pictures and see it. No tours. From there we went to the Monument Inn for lunch. The original restaurant had burned and this one was built in 1974.
We had some free time and called the Maas Nursery in Seabrook because Julie was looking for Louisiana Iris. They closed at 4:30 and we had just barely enough time to drive there and let her find the iris. I called the shrimp place and it was going to be closed on Monday, so we hurried from the nursery to the T.H. Seafood on 11th Avenue in Seabrook.
Back at the trailer, we sat and discussed what we had done and then the big storm hit. It just rained straight down but then the awning started flapping and a man came by and said he thought we should roll it up. Rocky and Ernest and the nice man got it up and were all half wet.
Monday morning, the weather was clear and we decided that we needed to hit the road home. A good time was had by all.
