Let’s be clear: We are nowhere near out of the woods with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the fact that people are remaining cautious by staying home, social distancing, wearing masks, etc., new cases are still emerging.
While it would be premature to proclaim victory as we approach 2 million cases in the United States, we as a country have already learned some valuable lessons that we should not be quick to shelve after the immediacy of the coronavirus threat wanes.
First, our ability to respond and adapt as health care professionals has been encouraging. From a pharmacy perspective, insurance companies immediately began implementing overrides for patients needing supplemental medications to see them through stay-at-home directives.
Their quick action combined with an enhanced response from drug suppliers and manufacturers ensured patients were not stranded in their own homes without life-saving medications.
I have been impressed with the ability of our local physicians to rapidly transition to telemedicine. I do believe that most patients and providers prefer in-person visits, but limitations put on office-based care have opened up a new avenue to allow physicians to connect with their patients in a novel way.
I hope that telemedicine services will be useful to our wonderful doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who are unable to conduct in-person visits with patients due to transportation limitations, severe weather, compromised immune function, etc.
As a pharmacy, we ramped up our home delivery services and built in procedures to ensure customers were protected when they picked up medications. We increased the frequency of sanitizing the counters, credit card terminals and other high-touch areas to further safeguard our pharmacy customers — these are habits we plan to keep going forward.
Public awareness regarding hand hygiene, covering coughs, face touching and staying home when sick has never been higher. Aside from vaccination, these actions may be the best way to prevent communicable disease from spreading in our community.
In college I pledged to stop biting my nails, a habit I picked up to help my fingers feel better while pressing down guitar strings as I was playing. I can tell you, anecdotally, that as soon as I quit biting my nails I noticed a decrease in the number of cases of the sniffles that I experienced.
It is always a good idea to wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available and to be cautious about touching common surfaces like grocery carts, doorknobs, etc. I hope that we remain conscious of these healthful behaviors absent the risk of pandemic.
Most importantly, over the last few months our culture has heightened its awareness of just how vulnerable the elderly and immunocompromised are to not only the coronavirus but also other communicable diseases, like the flu.
It is vital that we use caution when visiting the sick in the hospital, entering a nursing home or other long-term care facility or just being around a vulnerable member of our population by practicing common sense precautions.
I think we are all ready for the coronavirus threat to end. Life will return to normal as schools resume, sporting events return and people begin to gather. I hope that as a society, though, we will continue to be mindful of the vulnerability of others to illness and show them respect by putting into practice the lessons we have learned throughout this pandemic.
