This past week, Ellen Temple contacted me to photograph her pocket prairie since the blooms are prolific now. Ellen has a section of her urban lawn edged with stone and filled with a diverse mixture of East Texas native plants. A stone path invited us to savor the beauty of the plants and native pollinators on a sunny May morning.
Ellen’s pocket prairie is one element of her native landscape, which also includes transitional woodland and woodland areas. Mark Norman, a native plant landscaper from Douglass, designed and installed Ellen’s landscape about 20 years ago. He mixed sand with the soil in a 1:3 ratio and defined the edge with a stone border. The enduring beauty of her landscape is a testament to Norman’s work.
Pocket prairies are so named because they give urban and suburban dwellers a chance to enjoy wildflowers and plants of the prairie while supporting birds, insects and other native wildlife.
Ellen said her pocket prairie has a life of its own, as the birds add seed and she enjoys seeing what comes up each spring. Prairies are maintained by burning, but since that is not possible in an urban setting, the pocket prairie is trimmed with a weed whacker in early spring to give the plants room to grow.
Bee balm, Monarda fistulosa, is topped with fluffy purple blossoms and caught our eyes as we approached the pocket prairie. Each shaggy petal is a floweret and offers nectar to bees and hummingbirds. It has a pleasant herbal fragrance in the warm sunshine. Bee balm can be used as a cut flower and will last in a vase two weeks. Bee balm may be cut back after blooming.
Rudbeckia maxima, or giant coneflower, is making a statement in the pocket prairie with its yellow petals dangling from a brown cone on a tall stem. Its gray-green foliage forms a rosette in the winter to hold its place in the garden while giving seasonal interest. Butterflies and bees are attracted to the blooms. The cone-shaped seed heads feed birds during the fall and winter. Giant coneflower is native to our area and grows in damp ditches but also tolerates drought.
Butterfly Gaura, Gaura lindheimeri, graces the pocket prairie and an adjoining bed with its long, arching stems covered with flowers that look like tiny white butterflies. The stems dance in the slightest breeze. White blossoms open early in the morning and turn a pale pink in the heat of the afternoon. Gaura lindheimeri is native to both Texas and Louisiana and will grow in sun or part shade in either sand, loam or clay while tolerating seasonal poor drainage. It is 3 feet tall and about 2 feet wide and blooms April until frost.
Shrubs on the edge of Ellen’s pocket prairie include American beautyberry, wax myrtle and elderberry.
American beautyberry, Callicarpa Americana, is an East Texas native. Beautyberry has pale pink blossoms in early spring that attract native bees and butterflies. The iridescent purple fruit appears in late summer and is eaten by songbirds. Beautyberry is a deciduous shrub that grows about 4 feet tall in sun or light shade.
Wax myrtle, Myrica cerifera, is a multi-trunked tree growing at the back of Ellen’s pocket prairie. Wax myrtle is a versatile plant that can be used as a small tree, a screening hedge, a specimen plant or in a water garden. It is a native to the southeastern United States and grows in wet woodlands and marshes. The leaves are light olive green and emit a fresh spicy fragrance. Pale blue berries form in late summer. Plant it in sun or shade in clay, sand or loam. Wax myrtle tolerates both drought and standing water when established.
Early East Texans cut wax myrtle branches to place under their porches to keep fleas away from the family dog and boiled the berries to get wax for bayberry candles. More than 40 species of birds dine on the berries in the fall and winter. It attracts both birds and butterflies and is the larval host for the red-banded hairstreak butterfly.
An elderberry shrub, Sambucus canadensis, is growing behind the pocket prairie. It is making a spectacular sight with dozens of flat clusters of tiny white flowers and green berries. Its branches arch gracefully, and leaves have five to seven leaflets on a stem. The blossoms are lightly fragrant and attract butterflies and bees. Elderberry bushes have shallow roots that make it useful for erosion control along ditches and creek banks. It needs moist, well-drained acidic soil.
Elderberries are blooming along creeks and ditches in our area now. Black to purple berries ripen in late summer and are consumed by goldfinches, brown thrashers, mockingbirds, robins, bluebirds, cedar waxwings, orioles, tanagers and evening grosbeaks. Many of these birds also nest in elderberry shrubs.
Inland sea oats, chasmanthium latifolium, are growing in the shade of the wax myrtles. It is a shade grass that grows 2-4 feet tall in clumps from a rhizome and native to the eastern United States. In early spring it greens up and by May it is 2 feet tall. Green seed heads are forming on slender arching branches that turn white in summer and tan in the fall. It comes up from rhizomes and spreads by seeds. It makes a ground cover under trees or can control erosion on a slope. Birds use inland sea oats for nesting material and seeds are eaten by songbirds and quail. It attracts butterflies and is a larval host plant for skipper butterflies. Sea oats are highly resistant to deer grazing.
For more information in starting your pocket prairie, visit the website of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at wildflower.org, where there is an excellent article on the topic. Now is a good time to start planning a pocket prairie since wildflower seeds are best started in the fall.
