Hello, everyone.
I know it’s been awhile since I’ve written, and there’s a reason for that. Food and I had a little scuffle when I found out I might be a tad allergic to one of my favorite things in this world ... wheat.
Yes, I know. You hear it everywhere. Everyone and their mother is on a gluten-free diet these days, saying it is the greatest thing since sliced bread.
Bad joke?
Well, I am certainly not doing this for the heck of it. I knew for many years it might be affecting me, but I always said I’d take my rolls with me to the grave. But when push came to shove, I was darn tired of feeling terrible all the time, and a few doctor’s visits later, I decided to make some life changes.
But I had some attitude with it, and it has taken some major getting used to. Heck, I am still not used to it. So this review is my venture into some of the more delectable sides of the gluten-free lifestyle because, let me tell you, it’s not all sunshine and roses.
There are some really bad gluten-free options out there, but there are also some absolutely amazing dishes that people should win prizes for.
First off, I’ll make a promise to you that not all of my reviews from here on out will be gluten-free. One, because my will is imperfect, and I will not always succeed in my plans to stay on track, and two, because I often bring people along for my reviews, and I am capable of taking a couple of bites of gluten without dying.
With that said, let’s get to the grub.
The first dish I tried was a gluten-free crusted Margherita Pizza at Angelina Brewing Company. My first few bites were great. If you like the smoky, thin crust style, you will likely enjoy this.
However, it does have a bit of a grit to it that many gluten-free option often slip into. The grit is overpowered by the delicious flavor of the cheese and the seasoning, though. The smoky crunch of the crust pairs quite well with the acidic basil and tomato flavor palate.
One more downside to the dish was an interesting aftertaste I wasn’t sure I appreciated after consuming more of the pizza. So overall, I would recommend the dish while visiting the brewery, but when compared to the cauliflower crusts of Auntie Pasta’s or Newk’s, I would probably choose the latter.
The next restaurant I ventured to was Ray’s Drive-In. Let me tell you, when I heard that Ray’s had a gluten-free bun, I just about jumped out of my shoes to try it. I wasn’t expecting much, but when I had the first bite of the Western Burger and realized the bun was essentially a brioche in texture without the sweetness, I was amazed.
Just wow.
It’s a winner in my book because it doesn’t fall apart and there is no grit or odd taste or texture to be found. The dripping barbecue, bacon and white cheese flavors of the Western Burger work well with the bun, as well. However, you do have to ask for the gluten-filled onion rings to be taken off.
Blue Horse Bakery in Nacogdoches was the final gluten-free masterpiece I tried. The bakery as a whole is a normal bakery, but they do have gluten-free and keto options. I arrived with my gluten-intolerant niece, and we picked out the Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Blondie, Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Icing and Vanilla Cupcake with Strawberry Icing.
The gluten-free Chocolate Chip cookie was amazing. It was crumbly, thin and had a great ratio of chocolate chips. I love the flavor of the batter, and I thought it hit the middle of the line between moist and dry. It was a good representation of a classic cookie. The Snickerdoodle was nice. I enjoyed it, but I thought it wasn’t as classic as the Chocolate Chip. It was still a great cookie, but it was a little more powdery or cakey. I really enjoyed the flavor, though, and I thought that spoke to the consistency of the bakery.
The Keto Blodie was impressive because I was not expecting much from it at all. It looked straight up dense, to be honest, but when I took that first bite, it was crumbly and light, as if cookie and cake had a baby. It wasn’t too sweet, not too blase. It was simply a nice treat. However, expect to get messy because that boy crumbles.
The two most incredible items I tried, however, were the cupcakes. Between the blessed buttercream icing and the astonishing cake base, I was amazed these were gluten free. I usually do not love cupcakes, but these were absolutely killer. The Vanilla Cupcake with Strawberry Icing was lovely. The vanilla base cake was thick and a little dense with a nice, even and lightly sweet flavor. The strawberry icing gives it a rounded, smooth flavor that sticks with you. The Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Icing takes it up a notch. The chocolate cake is moist and poignant, and the icing is on point. I cannot recommend this enough.
I spoke with the woman behind the counter, and she said they can make a lot of things gluten-free if you call and ask. So I’d say, get to calling! They had some beautiful things on display.
Blue Horse Bakery is located at 112 N. Church St. in Nacogdoches and can be reached at 564-4100.
Olive Waldorf is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin Daily News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.
