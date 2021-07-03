The Friday special at Taqueria Carlos is a styrofoam box filled with plump shrimp, soft red potatoes, corn on the cob, slices of tender, juicy sausage, grilled onions and lime wedges, all seasoned with a faintly spicy bit of crab boil seasoning that gradually grew warmer as I continued to devour this delicious variation on a low-country boil.
The fajita plate special features a pile of perfectly seasoned chicken fajitas, buttery grilled onions and bell peppers, a tangy tomatillo sauce, warm, soft flour tortillas, lime wedges and some of the best rice and refried beans I’ve ever had.
Care was used in arranging each ingredient in the chef salad at Taqueria Carlos into attractive rows on a bed of fresh iceberg lettuce: diced fajita chicken, pieces of sweet diced ham, shredded cheese, real bacon crumbles and ripe red tomatoes — all the vegetables at Taqueria Carlos are of the utmost freshness.
The Wednesday special is a large, buttery chicken or beef quesadilla with lovely, melty Monterey Jack oozing out of the tortillas, accompanied by tomatillo sauce and rice and beans.
NACOGDOCHES — Tucked away inside the Shell gas station at the corner of North Street and West Main in Nacogdoches is a hidden gem serving up generous portions and bold flavors for prices that are practically a steal.
Taqueria Carlos is a must-try for fans of authentic Mexican food, offering daily specials and a full menu that includes some American favorites, too. Although I’ve dined inside the gas station twice, the taqueria is largely a takeout venture, as the lone tiny booth is just big enough to accommodate two diners and probably sees its fair share of competition from coffee-drinkers and scratch-off ticket fanatics, as well.
